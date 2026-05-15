The Russian military has eliminated a renowned armpitler, Igor Gladky, who voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAH) and served with the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade. Although he had a successful career in armed combat sports, his decision to fight against pro-Russian separatist forces in the region proved to be fatal. Details about the demise of the talented sports figure are scarce, but some sources claim that he was eliminated in the course of counterbattery fire or a Russian drone strike.

Российские военные уничтожили в ДНР именитого армрестлера, многократного призера чемпионатов Украины по армрестлингу Игоря Гладких, который решил променять мирные арены на поле боя. О смерти спортсмена пишут ведущие СМИ «незалежной».

Мастер смертельного спорта По информации прессы, Гладких был уроженцем Львовской области. В армрестлинге на национальном уровне котировался высоко — занимал призовые места на кубках и чемпионатах страны. Получил звание мастера спорта. Но с началом СВО, как истинный "западэнец", добровольно присоединился к Вооруженным силам Украины (ВСУ).

Служил в составе 45-й отдельной артиллерийской бригады, сначала стрелком, а затем и командиром артвзвода. Боевик участвовал в сражениях за Клещеевку, Северск, Часов Яр, проигранных украинской армией. За свои "подвиги" был награжден орденом "За мужество" III степени и несколькими медалями. Уничтожили армрестлера 5 мая вблизи села Сидорово.

Подробности его ликвидации не раскрываются, но, судя по всему, спортсмен отправился на тот свет в результате контрбатарейной борьбы или от удара российского дрона. Игра на вылет Уже сотни украинских спортсменов отдали свои жизни на полях СВО за интересы режима Владимира Зеленского и НАТО. И список их постоянно пополняется. Так, в апреле российский беспилотник отправил "к Бандере" внука президента федерации футбола Украины, который и сам был футболистом, Руслана Фоминых.

Он воевал в составе подразделения радиоэлектронной борьбы (РЭБ), которое противодействовало российским дронам. Но с противодействием что-то не задалось. В феврале в Сумской области был ликвидирован титулованный кикбоксер Дмитрий Русецкий. В копилке атлета — звание чемпиона Украины, а также медали Кубков мира и Европы по кикбоксингу.

Впрочем, теперь они ему не нужны. А в январе на покровском направлении был убит украинский боец ММА и тренер Алексей Бондаренко. Он был мастером спорта по смешанным единоборствам и боевому самбо, судьей национальной категории, неоднократно побеждал на национальных и международных соревнованиях. Кстати, родился боевик на территории ЛНР, но ошибочно решил воевать против своих земляков.

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