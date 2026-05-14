Russian News: Psychiatric Nurse Arrested for Secret Sex with Patient

A 30-year-old nurse, Lydia-May Green, was arrested for having a secret affair with a patient at a psychiatric hospital in Wales, UK. She was in a relationship with a patient for 6 months, from February to October 2024, and had sex with him in hotels. The nurse was also found with explicit photos and videos of herself and the patient. She was later found to be pregnant with the patient's child, but had a miscarriage. Despite this, the patient continued to write to her and told other hospital staff about their relationship. The nurse was arrested and sentenced to 2 years and 4 months in prison.

30-летняя Лидия-Мэй Грин работала в психиатрической больнице, где познакомилась с будущим любовником. В феврале 2024 года мужчина написал медсестре, что она самая красивая женщина в мире.

Женщина влюбилась в пациента, и у них завязался роман. С февраля по октябрь 2024 года Грин и пациент встречались в отелях, когда его выпускали из больницы, и занимались сексом. Позже в телефоне женщины нашли их совместные фотографии и видео откровенного характера. На них медсестра и пациент запечатлены голыми.

Кроме того, у Грин было видео, на котором мужчина сосал ее пальцы. В сентябре 2024 года женщина ушла из больницы, где содержался ее любовник, но их отношения продолжились. Через месяц Грин забеременела от него, однако вскоре у нее случился выкидыш. В декабре она бросила мужчину.

Тем не менее он продолжал писать женщине, а в январе рассказал об их романе другим сотрудникам больницы. Грин арестовали и приговорили к двум годам и четырем месяцам тюрьмы. Известно, что ранее мужчина был осужден на 10 лет лишения свободы за нанесение телесных повреждений. Летом 2020 года его принудительно поместили в психиатрическую лечебницу.

Преступник страдал аутизмом и СДВГ. Ему также диагностировали шизоаффективное расстройство. В Уэльсе, Великобритания, медсестру уволили из психиатрической больницы после того, как уличили ее в тайном сексе на рабочем месте. Она вступала в интимную связь с коллегой





lentaruofficial / 🏆 5. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Psychiatric Nurse Secret Sex Patient Relationship Explicit Photos Explicit Videos Miscarriage Arrest Sentence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Роскошный мир футбола в RussiaThe news text covers a wide range of football topics, including potential transfers, doping cases, managerial changes, and match outcomes, highlighting the dynamic and competitive ecosystem of Russian football.

Read more »

Football News in RussianA collection of football news articles in Russian, covering topics such as player rankings, team performances, and manager decisions.

Read more »

Chinese JAC T9 long-time leader in Russian market, benefits and downsidesNews text about the Chinese car JAC T9, its strengths and weaknesses as stated by its Russian buyers.

Read more »

13 мая «ПСЖ» стал чемпионом Франции, обыграв в гостях главного конкурента — «Ланс» (2:0)Russian news text about Paris Saint-Germain winning the French championship, defeating their main rival, Olympique de Marseille, with a score of 2:0.

Read more »

Russian News: Influencer Impressed by Elderly Man's Appearance, Shares Stunning Photos on InstagramA Russian influencer named Dariera was impressed by the appearance of an elderly man named Grigory and shared his stunning photos on Instagram. The influencer, who specializes in makeovers, saw Grigory and was intrigued by his unique appearance. She offered to make a free photoshoot and agreed on a convenient date for the shoot. It turned out that Grigory works as an icon painter. Dariera then showed the final photos, where Grigory posed with a stylish look and received positive feedback from viewers.

Read more »

Russian Figure Skating NewsA collection of news articles and interviews from the Russian figure skating world, covering topics such as coaching, training, competitions, and personal stories.

Read more »