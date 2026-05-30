Russian Influenza Season Ends, Normalized Disease Rates

The Russian influenza season has ended, with all disease rates normalized. The epidemiological situation in the regions is stable and controlled, with the main circulating viruses of non-influenza etiology. The level of morbidity in this season was lower than in the previous one. The situation with the coronavirus infection remained calm throughout the period. The Hong Kong virus (H3N2) dominated among all respiratory viruses in the 2025-2026 season, accounting for approximately 80% of cases. In most regions, morbidity from influenza and respiratory infections did not exceed the average values due to preventive measures, primarily vaccinations.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииЭпидемический сезон гриппа и острых респираторных вирусных инфекций в России завершён, все показатели заболеваемости нормализовались.

Об этом передаёт«Во всех регионах эпидемиологическая ситуация по гриппу и ОРВИ стабильная и контролируемая. В субъектах России в основном циркулируют вирусы негриппозной этиологии»,Главный внештатный специалист Минздрава Владимир Чуланов добавил, что уровень заболеваемости в этом сезоне оказался ниже, чем в предыдущем. Эпидситуация по коронавирусной инфекции также оставалась спокойной на протяжении всего периода. По данным Роспотребнадзора, среди всех респираторных вирусов в сезоне 2025–2026 годов доминировал грипп А (H3N2), известный также как гонконгский вирус.

На пике эпидемии на него приходилось порядка 80 процентов случаев заболеваний.

«В большинстве регионов заболеваемость гриппом и ОРВИ не выходила за рамки средних значений благодаря профилактике, и в первую очередь — прививкам





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Influenza Season Russian Epidemiological Situation H3N2 Virus Vaccinations Preventive Measures

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