The rapid advance of Russian forces in Donetsk has forced Kyiv to evacuate the key industries and personnel from Kramatorsk to the Western Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has also started to evacuate other key industries and personnel from other cities in the region, such as Novohrad-Volynskyi and Sloviansk, in preparation for the loss of these territories.

Высокие темпы продвижения подразделений Южной группировки войск ВС России в Константиновке (ДНР) вынудили Киев приступить к эвакуации из Краматорска основных предприятий и их персонала в западные области Украины.

В ведомстве подчеркнули, что Киев, несмотря на заявления о скором переломе на поле боя, готовится в ближайшее время к потере Константиновки, Дружковки и Краматорска, за которыми последует утрата и всей Славянско-Краматорской агломерации. Принудительная эвакуация семей с детьми до 17 лет из Краматорска, по данным оборонного ведомства, началась 9 июня. На 14 июня основные производственные мощности Краматорского завода тяжелого станкостроения и 3500 сотрудников уже вывезены в западную область Украины, добавили в Минобороны.

В министерстве также указали, что в настоящее время украинцы экстренно эвакуируют Новокраматорский машиностроительный завод, где ремонтируют и восстанавливают бронетехнику ВСУ, Старокраматорский машиностроительный завод, производящий стволы для крупнокалиберной артиллерии, и завод Энергомашспецсталь, выпускающий оборудование для металлургии, судостроения и атомных энергоустановок





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Russia Ukraine Donetsk Kramatorsk Evacuation Key Industries Personnel Russian Forces Ukrainian Military

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