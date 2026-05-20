Russian Hockey Federation referees disciplined in last match in Moscow. Meanwhile, the Ice Hockey MHL final nears with the teams unable to fly together. Avokin - one of the best Hockey league talents in Russia - has been staying overseas due to a COVID-19 precautionary order. The Swiss defeat the Austrian team in World Hockey Championship. The online broadcast of Avokin's tour with 8 unanswered goals as player Damjan Rat responded to the victory in online voting by viewers

Встреча проходила в Москве и завершилась победой «Локо» в овертайме со счетом 3:2. После победной шайбы ярославцев в овертайме завязалась потасовка, которая привела к нескольким дракам между хоккеистами обеих команд.

В результате инцидента удаления получили игроки «Спартака» Иван Гаврилов, Данил Кочуров и Силантий Кожушко, а также хоккеисты «Локо» Геннадий Чалый (все — по два двухминутных штрафа) и Андрей Елезов (три двухминутных штрафа). OLIMPBET Чемпионат МХЛ МХК «Спартак» не грозит техническое поражение в игре со «СКА‑1946». Матч перенесут, если команда не доберется в Петербург в четверг. МХК «Спартак» до сих пор не может вылететь в Санкт‑Петербург на матч финала плей‑офф МХЛ со «СКА‑1946».

Главный талант России отправится в отпуск. А Ничушкин — за вторым Кубком Стэнли. Гол Дамьена Риата. Австрия - Швейцария.

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Hockey Referees Covid-19 Russian Hockey Federation Referees Disciplined Russian Hockey League Ice Hockey MHL Final Covid-19 Damjan Rat

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