Russian News: Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles on Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

The Islamic Republic of Iran has launched four medium-range ballistic missiles, known as "Emad," towards Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to a report by the Central News Agency of Iran (CNA). The missiles were launched from the country's western province of Kermanshah, and the footage was shared on the social media platform Telegram. The missiles were reportedly intercepted by the Saudi air defense system, but the report did not provide further details. The incident comes amid tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which have been escalating since the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany). The missile launches are the latest in a series of military actions by Iran against Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the recent attack on a Saudi oil facility in Abqaiq, which caused a significant oil price increase.

Москва, 7 июня - АиФ-Москва. В Сети КСИР опубликовал кадры запуска четырёх баллистических ракет средней дальности "Эмад" по Кувейту. В эксклюзивном комментарии aif.ru военный эксперт Юрий Кнутов рассказал о технических характеристиках этих ракет и о том, какой ущерб они могут нанести.

"Ракеты "Эмад" можно рассматривать как версию "Шахад". Её главная особенность состоит в том, что у неё есть осколочно‑фугасная боевая часть, которая отделяется и может маневрировать. Это позволяет корректировать траекторию полёта и более точно поражать цели. Вес этой боевой части составляет примерно 750 килограмм — то есть она достаточно ощутима.

Соответственно, перехватить эти ракеты с помощью израильских противоракетных комплексов Arrow или американских Patriot достаточно сложно", — объяснил он. Кнутов уточнил, что Иран не наносит удары подобными ракетами по ключевым объектам, что может вызвать болезненную реакцию США и таким образом привести к эскалации конфликта.

"Иран старается отвечать, но отвечать так, чтобы не провоцировать непосредственно эскалацию самого конфликта. Поэтому удары в основном наносятся, в том числе, по базам монархий Персидского залива и, в том числе, по базам самого Кувейта", — объяснил военный эксперт. Оцените материал ПолитикаИранэксклюзивэксклюзивные новостиСШ





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Iran Saudi Arabia Bahrain Ballistic Missiles Emad Military Actions Tensions Nuclear Deal

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