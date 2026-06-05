Russia vs Burkina Faso: Karpin's thoughts on the second half collapse and potential solutions

Russia's coach, Karpin, discusses the second half collapse in the match against Burkina Faso and suggests potential solutions. He also reflects on the team's performance and the absence of key players.

Карпин — об игре сборной России с Буркина‑Фасо во втором тайме: «Как решить проблему? Разговорами или бить. Одно из двух»после победы над командой Буркина‑Фасо рассказал, что остался недоволен игрой во втором тайме, решить проблему можно разговорами или физической силой в отношении футболистов.

Встреча прошла на стадионе «Волгоград Арена» и завершилась со счетом 3:0 в пользу россиян. С 43‑й минуты гости играли в меньшинстве из‑за удаления Мохамеда Уэдраого. — Вы назвали второй тайм катастрофой. Почему он таким вышел?

Казалось бы, играли 11 на 10 и должны были выйти более свежие и заряженные игроки. — Вы сами ответили на свой вопрос.

«Казалось бы» и «должны были». Значит, вы не увидели этой заряженности. Подумайте сами, первый тайм против 11 футболистов Буркина‑Фасо вышел хорошим, они ничего не создали. они ничего не поменяли. 11 Месси из сборной Аргентины не приехало. Почему не получилось?

В чем проблема? В них или в нас? Они заменили всех футболистов и вышли игроки лучше тех, которые играли? Нет.

Соответственно, проблема в нас? — В некоторых эпизодах Ибрагимов действовал уверенно. В каких‑то недостаточно уверенно. Нормально, — передает слова Карпина корреспондент «Матч ТВ».

Прямую трансляцию BetBoom матча между сборными России и Тринидада и Тобаго смотрите на телеканале «Матч ТВ» (с 19:00), а также сайтах matchtv.ru и sportbox.ru. Мелехин о матче с командой Буркина‑Фасо: «Чтобы мошкара не кусала, надо было больше бегать. Может быть, это даже плюс»Карпин — об игре сборной России с Буркина‑Фасо во втором тайме: «Как решить проблему? Разговорами или бить.

Одно из двух»Мелехин о матче с командой Буркина‑Фасо: «Чтобы мошкара не кусала, надо было больше бегать. Может быть, это даже плюс»Товарищеские матчи сборной Росси





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Russia Vs Burkina Faso Karpin's Thoughts Second Half Collapse Potential Solutions Team Performance Key Players' Absence

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