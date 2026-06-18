Russia's Second LNG Gas Carrier Named 'Konstantin Posyet' for Arctic Gas Transport

The second Russian LNG gas carrier, named 'Konstantin Posyet', has been built for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Northern Sea Route. The construction of this vessel signifies the transition to the serial production of Arctic tankers.

Второй российский газовоз ледового класса Arc7 для транспортировки СПГ по Северному морскому пути получил название «Константин Посьет», сообщили в Минтрансе РФ. Председатель совета директоров «Совкомфлота» Сергей Франк отметил, что постройка этого судна означает переход к серийному производству арктических танкеров.

Ранее в эксплуатацию был введён головной газовоз серии «Алексей Косыгин». По словам аналитиков, реализация этого проекта позволит расширить производство СПГ и будет способствовать развитию круглогодичной навигации по Северному морскому пути





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Russia LNG Gas Carrier Northern Sea Route Arctic Tankers Sovcomflot Ministry Of Transport Of Russia Serghei Frank Andrei Nikitin Konstantin Posyet Arctic Gas Transport Development Of Arctic Transportation Development Of Russian Cargo Fleet Ensuring Year-Round Navigation On The Northern Ensuring Russia's Sovereignty In The Arctic

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