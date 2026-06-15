Ukrainian media reported the discovery of drone wings, known as FP-1 or FP-2, in the ruins of the Alexander Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv after a Russian attack. The wings were found among the debris of the studio, which was targeted by Russian forces. The attack on the studio was part of a larger assault on Ukrainian military infrastructure on June 15, where Russian forces used high-precision missiles and drones. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, once again appealed to Western allies to increase arms supplies to Ukraine.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииНа руинах киностудии имени Александра Довженко в Киеве после ночной атаки ВС РФ обнаружили крылья дронов-камикадзе FP-1 , также известных как FP-2 .

Об этом стало известно после публикации украинских СМИ, которые опростоволосились с кадрами комплектующих под завалами. Фотографии быстренько подчистили, но на них успели заметить детали беспилотников. Так что на территории гражданского объекта действительно находился цех по сборке БПЛА или склад вооружения.

«Искандеры», «цирконы», «кинжалы», «калибры», и это не всё: Куда и чем били по Украине этой ночью ВС РФ Массированный удар по военной инфраструктуре Украины был нанесён 15 июня. Российские войска применили высокоточные ракеты большой дальности морского, наземного и воздушного базирования, а также ударные беспилотники. Среди поражённых целей назывались Отдельно сообщалось о поражении цехов по сборке беспилотников на территории киностудии Довженко. На фоне атаки Владимир Зеленский снова потребовал от западных союзников увеличить поставки вооружений Украине





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Aerospace Forces Ukrainian Media Film Studio Drones FP-1 FP-2 High-Precision Missiles Russian Attack Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Ukrainian President Western Allies Arms Supplies Kyiv Alexander Dovzhenko Film Studio Russian Forces Russian Attack On Kyiv Ukrainian Media Coverage FP-1 Wings FP-2 Wings Drones In Kyiv Russian Attack On Film Studio Ukrainian President's Appeal Western Allies' Role Arms Supplies To Ukraine Russian Attack On Ukrainian Military Infrastru Ukrainian Media Coverage Of Russian Attack

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