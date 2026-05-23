Russian tennis player shares how drastic weight loss affected her physical and mental well-being

A Russian tennis player, ranked 99th in the world, has spoken about how a significant weight loss affected her physical and mental well-being. She revealed that she lost 10 kilograms this winter and credited it as a crucial investment in her game. She mentioned that she was weak, lacked energy, and lost matches due to her weight loss. However, she managed to win several important matches, including Dulmha Galfi in Indian Wells, Sofia Kenin in Miami, and Laura Fernandez in Paris. She now aims to enjoy the game more and believes that she performs better when she is in a good mood.

"99-я ракетка мира российская теннисисткарассказала, как резкий сброс веса повлиял на её физическое самочувствие и игру на корте. " — Эта зимой я очень похудела, на 10 килограммов.

Для меня это было очень важно – как вложение вдолгую. Чтобы могла на корте быстрее перемещаться, чтобы в жизни лучше себя чувствовала. Поэтому в начале года я была слабой — не хватало энергии, не выигрывала из-за этого много матчей. Потом два месяца была битва за "Ролан Гаррос", за "Уимблдон", чтобы попасть в основные сетки, у меня сгорали очки.

Очень нервничала, было много давления, стресса. Рада, что удалось выиграть несколько очень важных матчей: Далму Галфи в Индиан-Уэллс, Софию Кенин в Майами, потом Лейлу Фернандес в Париже. Сейчас мне важно, наоборот, больше получать удовольствие – я как раз всегда лучше играю, когда играю в кайф.

" — Да. Мне повезло, что есть команда, которая во всём помогает. Есть подруга, она жила со мной, следила, чтобы я ела то, что нужно, чтобы уменьшила порции. Мне как раз самое важное было — уменьшить порции, не заедать стресс, не заедать эмоции.

Не есть, когда скучно и нечего делать. Не есть перед телевизором. Мне, нам удалось это сделать. Главное теперь — всё стабилизировать.

Последние месяцы я намного лучше себя чувствую, намного лучше двигаюсь по корту. Верю, что и дальше буду получать кайф от тенниса," приводит слова Блинково





championat / 🏆 29. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Tennis Player Weight Loss Physical And Mental Well-Being Drastic Weight Loss Tennis Matches Energy Mood Enjoyment

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