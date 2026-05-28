Russian Tourists Stuck in Antalya Forced to Fly Home on Other Carriers

Russian tourists stranded in Antalya due to the cancellation of flights by Turkish airline Air Anka will be flown back home on other carriers. The situation is being closely monitored by the relevant authorities. The travel agency 'Anex Tourism' is currently negotiating flight schedules with airlines Corendon and Turkish Airlines. As soon as the necessary permissions are obtained, passengers will be transferred to new planes with the preservation of all previously booked conditions. All stranded passengers have been accommodated at the expense of the travel agency. A total of 378 tourists were affected by the cancellations, and alternative options or full refunds have been offered to them. The Federal Service for Consumer Protection has reminded that the cancellation of a flight included in the tour package is considered a breach of the contract, and the responsibility for this lies solely with the tour operator. Tourists have the right to claim compensation for expenses or a full refund of the funds. In case of dissatisfaction with the requirements of the service provider, a corresponding dispute can be resolved exclusively through civil proceedings (in which case the Federal Service for Consumer Protection is ready to provide practical assistance in preparing a claim and giving an opinion on the case during the court proceedings). Tour operators have offered Russian tourists to temporarily abandon trips to Antalya.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииРоссийских туристов, застрявших в Анталье из-за отмены рейсов турецкой компании Air Anka, отправят домой самолётами других перевозчиков.

О решении проблемыПо данным ведомства, ситуация находится на постоянном контроле. Туроператор «Анекс Туризм» сейчас согласовывает полётную программу с авиакомпаниями Corendon и Turkish Airlines. Как только разрешения будут получены, людей пересадят на новые борта с сохранением всех ранее забронированных условий. Всех застрявших пассажиров обеспечили жильём за счёт туроператора.

Всего отмены затронули 378 туристов, и им уже предложили альтернативные варианты либо полный возврат денег. В Роспотребнадзоре напомнили, что отмена рейса, включённого в турпакет, считается ненадлежащим исполнением договора, и ответственность перед клиентами целиком лежит на туроператоре. Туристы вправе требовать возмещения расходов или полного возврата средств.

В случае неудовлетворения требований потребителя исполнителем услуги добровольно, соответствующий спор может быть разрешен исключительно в рамках гражданского судопроизводства (при этом Роспотребнадзор готов оказать обратившимся практическую помощь по составлению искового заявления и дать заключение по делу в ходе судебного разбирательства)Туроператоры предложили россиянам временно отказаться от туров в Антальюсотни россиян застряли в Турции и российских аэропортах из-за того, что авиакомпания Air Anka лишилась разрешения на полёты в Россию ещё 25 мая. Как выяснилось, турагентство Anex Tour продавало путёвки с перелётами этого перевозчика вплоть до октября, прекрасно зная о запрете.

В итоге часть людей не может вылететь с курортов, а другие ночуют прямо в зданиях аэропортов на территории РФ. Туристы возмущены тем, что туроператор молчит и предлагает аннулировать поездки с комиссией в 25%. Последние новости о туризме, направлениях, визах и ограничениях. Советы, цены и актуальные условия для поездок





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Russian Tourists Stranded In Antalya Forced To Fly Home On Other Carriers Cancellation Of Flights By Turkish Airline Air Negotiating Flight Schedules With Airlines Cor Accommodated At The Expense Of The Travel Agen Breach Of The Contract Tour Operator Tourists Have The Right To Claim Compensation Alternative Options Or Full Refunds Have Been Tour Operators Have Offered Russian Tourists T

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