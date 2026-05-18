Russia-China Summit: Putin Meets Xi Jinping in Informal Format for Key Topics

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China will culminate in an informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, focusing on key international issues in a closed-door setting.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации Ключевым событием визита президента России Владимира Путина в Китай станет неформальная встреча с председателем КНР Си Цзиньпином.

Речь идёт о чаепитии, которое завершит рабочую программу поездки в Пекин. Как сообщил помощник президента Юрий Ушаков, именно этот формат считается наиболее значимым для обсуждения ключевых тем.

"Всё, что нужно обсудить доверительно, за закрытыми дверями, по-дружески, откровенно, там все будет обсуждаться в ходе этой встречи за чаем", По его словам, на встрече будут присутствовать лишь по четыре человека с каждой стороны. Ожидается, что лидеры обсудят наиболее важные вопросы международной повестки в узком и неформальном формате. Напомним, визит президента России Владимира Путина в Китай пройдёт 19-20 мая. Глава государства прибудет в Пекин вечером 19 мая.

В аэропорту китайская сторона организует торжественную церемонию встречи. В Кремле сообщили, что в состав российской делегации войдут практически все ключевые фигуры, отвечающие за сотрудничество с Поднебесной





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Russia-China Relations Putin-Xi Summit Key International Issues Informal Format Closed-Door Setting

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