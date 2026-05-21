Russian Hockey Team Lokomotiv Wins Gagarin Cup for the Fifth Time (2026)

Locomotive has won the Gagarin Cup for the fifth time, beating Ak Bars Kazan in the final series with a score of 4-2. In the sixth match, Lokomotiv won 3-2. Egor Surin scored a double in the first period, with assists from Pavel Krasovsky and Nikita Kirillov. Daniil Isayev defended the goal for Lokomotiv. Maxim Shaluunov scored the third period's goal. Nate Todd and Nikita Lammakin each scored two goals, but the final push was in vain.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации«Локомотив» стал обладателем Кубка Гагарина 2026 года. В финальной серии ярославцы обыграли казанский «Ак Барс» со счётом 4-2 в серии.

Шестой матч закончился победой гостей 3:2. В первом периоде дубль сделал 19-летний Егор Сурин с передач Павла Красковского и Никиты Кирьянова. Ворота ярославцев защищал Даниил Исаев. В третьем периоде отличился Максим Шалунов.

Нэйтан Тодд и Никита Лямкин отыграли две шайбы, но финальный штурм не принёс казанцам успеха. На пути к решающему матчу подопечные канадского тренера Боба Хартли обыграли «Спартак» (4-1), «Салават Юлаев» (4-0) и «Авангард» (4-3). В регулярном чемпионате «Локомотив» занял первое место в Западной конференции. Таким образом клуб из Ярославля смог защитить титул, завоёванный в прошлом году в финале с «Трактором».

«Локомотив» (ранее «Торпедо») является четырёхкратным чемпионом России (1997, 2002, 2003, 2025). В эпоху КХЛ клуб четырежды выходил в финал Кубка Гагарина. Первое участие в решающей серии турниру состоялось в дебютном сезоне лиги (2008/09), где железнодорожники также встречались с «Ак Барсом». Финал завершился победой казанцев со счётом 4–3 в серии; судьбу титула и первого в истории Кубка Гагарина решил гол Алексея Морозова в седьмом матче.

«Ак Барс» под руководством Зинэтулы Билялетдинова впоследствии завоевал трофей в 2010 и 2018 годах





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Locomotive (Russian Hockey Team) Gagarin Cup Ak Bars Kazan Hockey Russian Championship Soviet Hockey League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Norway Beats Italy, Advances To Next RoundNorwegian hockey team NORA achieved a convincing 4-0 victory over Italian team ITA in the FIFA World Cup 2026, qualifying for the next round.

Read more »

Football News Headlines - Portugal, Brazil, Spain, Champions Cup RussiaRead the latest football news from different countries such as; Portugal, Brazil, Spain, and the 2026 Champions Cup in Russia.

Read more »

Russian News: Arsenal Champions, Lokomotiv Cup Gaagarin and Ronaldo Cup 2026: Key EventsA summary of major news in Russian related to the English Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Champions League, Chelsea's ban, player controversies, and more.

Read more »

США разрешат въезд сборной ДР Конго в страну для участия на ЧМ-2026, несмотря на санитарные ограниченияThe United States have announced that they will allow the Congolese national football team to enter the country for participation in the 2026 World Cup, despite the existing sanitary restrictions.

Read more »

Expert's Opinion on the Final Series of Gagarin CupThe expert believes that the final series of the Gagarin Cup between Lokomotiv and Ak Bars is going at a high tempo. The experienced player notes that the length of the bench for Lokomotiv is evident, because all the new players from the lower legs `shoot` in each series. The attacks on Lokomotiv are a new problem for Kazan and the openings for the team haven't come. With a strong squad and many talents from Kabardino-Balkaria, it looks like Yashin progressed to Omsk. Now, Yashin is going through the same scenario with Kazan. In terms of strength, aggression and style. The sixth match will show whether the fuel of Ak Bars is still left. Another reserve of Kazan - legionnaires. Yashin's young guys are on the main roles of attack. Ak Bars' foreign forwards are not fully charged. Do you remember Hmelovsky in Salavat Yulaev? He was dominating, right? But why is he so? To be honest, why is he not like that anymore? And even Ford not very helpfull

Read more »

Канада вырвала победу у сборной Норвегии в овертайме, Шайфли оформил хет-трикКанада — Норвегия, результат матча 21 мая 2026 года, счет 6:5 ОТ, ЧМ по хоккею 2026

Read more »