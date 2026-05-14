The Kremlin spokesman has warned Baltic states of potential drone attacks, stating that no one will be spared if the Ukrainian regime is not controlled appropriately. He also mentioned that the incident with the drones in Latvia was caused by Ukrainian aircraft that were aiming to attack Russia. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its protest to the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the incident.

Представитель Кремля напомнил, что премьер Латвии Эвика Силиня и глава Минобороны страны Андрис Спрудс уже приняли соответствующие решения. Песков сказал, что как минимум прибалтийским странам стоит подготовиться к подобным сценариям.

"Никого не будет щадить киевский режим, если его не обуздать соответствующим образом, никого не будет беречь и будет всех использовать в своих интересах, весьма и весьма нечистоплотных", — подчеркнул Песков в беседе с Первым каналом. Ранее Андрис Спрудс объявил об отставке после инцидента с беспилотниками. Несколько украинских дронов залетели на территорию Латвии. Аппараты летели атаковать Россию.

В городе Резекне БПЛА повредили четыре резервуара на нефтебазе. Ещё один дрон врезался в пассажирский поезд. МИД Латвии выразил протест временному поверенному в делах России Дмитрию Касаткину. МИД Украины допустил, что дроны сбились с курса из-за работы российской ПВО.

Больше новостей о глобальных событиях и международных отношениях — читайте в разделе "Мировая политика" на Life.ru





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drone Attacks Baltic States Russia Ukraine Incident With The Drones Russian Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Latvian Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

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