Russian Language Changes: New Words and Abbreviations

The Russian language is constantly evolving, and significant historical events often accelerate this process. Some words and abbreviations have passed from the category of new terms to the everyday lexicon of millions of people in just a few years. According to Dr. Valeria Ivanova, a candidate in philology and professor of the Department of Russian Language and Methodology of Teaching at RUDN, the most noticeable linguistic changes in recent years have been related to the special military operation. She mentioned that in 2022, new words appeared that had passed from the category of neologisms to everyday use. The most popular abbreviations in the news of the day are likely to be SOV and UAV. Dr. Ivanova also pointed out that many words and fixed expressions existed in the Russian language before 2022, but they became significantly more frequent in the public space after that year. Among them are 'fake', 'scam', 'bot', 'special operation', and 'PVO' (air defense). Some words have changed their shades of meaning or acquired new associations. For example, the word 'fake' used to be more commonly associated with counterfeit goods from well-known brands, but now it is usually understood as false or distorted information. The word 'scam' is now more often used in the combination 'phone scam', and 'bot' has become a separate linguistic unit, although it was previously more commonly associated with the beginning of more complex words. Dr. Ivanova also drew attention to changes in online communication. She said that modern algorithms and moderation systems can automatically block comments with direct threats and insults, which has led to a decrease in open aggression in public discussions. However, recognizing more complex forms of negative communication, such as sarcasm, hidden aggression, ambiguity, evaluative judgments, and metaphors, is still difficult for automatic systems. For this, the involvement of specialists is often required.

Русский язык постоянно меняется, а значимые исторические события нередко ускоряют этот процесс. Некоторые слова и аббревиатуры всего за несколько лет переходят из разряда новых терминов в повседневный лексикон миллионов людей.

О том, какие языковые изменения стали наиболее заметными в последние годы, Life.ru рассказала кандидат филологических наук, доцент кафедры русского языка и методики его преподавания РУДН Валерия Иванова.

"В 2022 году появились новые слова, которые меньше чем за пять лет перешли из неологизмов в повседневный лексикон. Большинство из них связаны со специальной военной операцией — например, СВО и БПЛА. Из десяти самых популярных новостей дня в нескольких наверняка встретятся эти аббревиатуры", —По словам филолога, многие слова и устойчивые выражения существовали в русском языке и раньше, однако после 2022 года стали значительно чаще использоваться в публичном пространстве. Среди них — «фейк», «мошенник», «бот», «специальная операция», «ПВО» (противовоздушная оборона).

Некоторые слова при этом изменили оттенки значения или получили новые ассоциации. Так, если раньше слово «фейк» чаще связывали с поддельными товарами известных брендов, то сегодня под ним обычно понимают ложную или искажённую информацию. Слово «мошенник» всё чаще употребляется в сочетании «телефонный мошенник», а «бот» стал самостоятельной языковой единицей, хотя прежде чаще воспринимался как часть более слоких слов. Отдельно эксперт обратила внимание на изменения в онлайн-коммуникации.

По её словам, современные алгоритмы и системы модерации позволяют автоматически блокировать комментарии с прямыми угрозами и оскорблениями, благодаря чему уровень открытой агрессии в публичных обсуждениях может снижаться. При этом распознавать более сложные формы негативной коммуникации — сарказм, скрытую агрессию, недосказанность, оценочные суждения и метафоры — автоматическим системам по-прежнему непросто. Для такой оценки зачастую требуется участие специалистов, подчеркнула Иванова. выпускникам, сдающим ЕГЭ по русскому языку, не стоит использовать в сочинениях слова вроде «кринж» и другие жаргонизмы .

Как пояснила заведующая кафедрой русского языка РГПУ им. Герцена Наталия Козловская, подобная лексика считается разговорной и может негативно повлиять на оценку экзаменационной работы





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Russian Language Linguistic Changes New Words Abbreviations Special Military Operation Online Communication New Linguistic Units Changes In Meaning New Associations Open Aggression Negative Communication

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