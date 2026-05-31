The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the United Nations to respond to the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, following the decision of the synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to 'remove the anathema' from Metropolitan Nikodim of the Kyiv Patriarchate. The ministry also mentioned the 'removal of anathema' from the leaders of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, Mikhail Kovalev and Nikolai Grabluk, who were accused of canonical violations and self-government by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also mentioned that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Kyiv Patriarchate, in the opinion of the organization, legally ceased to exist in 2018.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииНа Украине сотрудники военкомата в Винницкой области похитили священнослужителя канонической Украинской православной церкви.

Об этом сообщил местный телеканал «Первый казацкий». Речь идёт об отце Владимире Заднепрянце из Тульчинской епархии УПЦ. По информации телеканала, его захватили работники Гайсинского территориального центра комплектования (так на Украине называют военкоматы). МИД РФ: Лавров призвал ООН отреагировать на гонения на УПЦсинод Православной церкви Украины во главе с Епифанием Думенко принял решение в отношении предстоятеля Украинской православной церкви Киевского патриархата Никодима Кобзаря .

Как сообщили в пресс-службе раскольничьей структуры, его «лишили сана». Также аналогичные меры применили к представителям УПЦ КП Михаилу Ковалюку и Никону Граблюку, допустившим, по версии ПЦУ, канонические нарушения и самоуправство, поскольку сама УПЦ Киевского патриархата, как считают в организации, юридически прекратила существование ещё в 2018 году





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Ukrainian Orthodox Church Russian Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Persecution Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church Metropolitan Nikodim Of The Kyiv Patriarchate Mikhail Kovalev Nikolai Grabluk

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