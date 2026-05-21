Russian woman buys abandoned baroque palace with 94.5 Belarusian rubles in Belarus, starts reconstruction

A Russian woman, Tatiana, has become the owner of a baroque palace, Radzivill Palace, built in 1751 and lying vacant for several years. She purchased it for only 94.5 Belarusian rubles, which is approximately 2,300 Russian rubles. The palace was demolished in parts in the past, causing the city to ask people to provide financial help for restoration. The new owner hopes to restore the palace and turn it into a social project, with plans to open an apartment hotel, a cafe, and interactive museum halls. The Belarusian government will allow some rooms to be accessible for tours. Tatiana plans to move there eventually and convert the palace into her permanent home.

Россиянка Татьяна стала обладательницей дворца Радзивиллов в белорусском городе Дятлово, заплатив за него всего 94,5 белорусских рублей – это около 2,3 тысячи российских рублей. Об этом сообщает агентство Двухэтажное кирпичное здание 1751 года постройки в стиле барокко с 2010 года пустовало и постепенно разрушалось.

Его неоднократно выставляли на торги, но покупатели не спешили вкладываться в дорогую реставрацию. В ноябре 2022 года дворец за 40 долларов приобрёл российский бизнесмен, который обещал восстановить здание и использовать его в социальных целях. Однако он не выполнил обязательства, и усадьба вновь перешла в муниципальную собственность. В 2025 году торги трижды срывались, а в марте 2026-го желающих снова не нашлось.

Наконец в апреле появился единственный покупатель – россиянка Татьяна. При стартовой цене 90 белорусских рублей она приобрела дворец за 94,50. Площадь здания составляет 1527,5 квадратных метра. Оно имеет статус памятника историко-культурного наследия.

Новый владелец обязан провести реконструкцию или капремонт и ввести объект в эксплуатацию в течение пяти лет. Как рассказала Татьяна, обзавестись дворцом было её мечтой с детства, а о продаже она узнала из интернета. В стенах бывшей шляхетской усадьбы она планирует открыть апарт-отель, кафе и интерактивные музейные залы. Часть помещений по договору с Правительством Белоруссии будет доступна для экскурсий.

На втором этаже Татьяна хочет обустроить жилые комнаты, чтобы со временем окончательно переехать сюда





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Russia Belarus Palace Abandoned Purchased Restoration Plans

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