Russian Threats, NATO, Drones, and the Future of Europe

The article discusses the Russian threats to NATO members, the role of drones in the war in Ukraine, the potential future of Europe, and the response of the US and EU to these threats.

По его словам, 'членство в НАТО не защитит эти государства от ответных мер'. Небензя утверждает, что Киев уже направил в Латвию украинские подразделения БПЛА. Он также подчеркнул, что 'российская разведка способна определять места запуска' таких дронов.

США осудили угрозы России. Заместитель постоянного представителя США при ООН Тэмми Брюс предупредила, что ООН - 'не место для угроз в адрес члена Совета', и заявила, что США будут выполнять все свои обязательства перед НАТО. Балтийского моря19 мая в Латвии также два раза объявляли воздушную тревогу из-за возможного вторжения беспилотника со стороны России. Как сообщают Национальные вооруженные силы Латвии, как минимум один дрон залетел в воздушное пространство страны, а затем покинул его.

В обоих случаях в воздух были подняты истребители сил Воздушной полиции НАТО, пишет агентство Reuters. Комиссар ЕС по обороне Андрюс Кубилюс #вТРЕНДde о российской угрозе, войне в Украине, НАТО и 5-й статье Комиссар ЕС по обороне Андрюс Кубилюс #вТРЕНДde о российской угрозе, войне в Украине, НАТО и 5-й статье Андрюс Кубилюс – первый в истории ЕС комиссар по вопросам обороны и космоса, а также бывший премьер Литвы и депутат Европарламента.

Ведущий проекта DW 'вТРЕНДde' Константин Эггерт обсудил с Кубилюсом, не пора ли европейским союзникам восстановить всеобщий призыв в армию, что для них важнее - дроны или снаряды, и не пора ли расстаться с иллюзиями о возможности в будущем некой европейской России. Вместо автоматического отказа Евросоюзу стоит всерьез отреагировать на предложение президента Путина о переговорах по Украине, не позволяя при этом себя обмануть, пишет Дирк Эммерих в рубрике 'Берлинский инсайдер'.

Дроны стали частью войны в Украине, в том числе и на фронте. Ключевую роль они способны играть в том числе на передовых позициях. Атаки ВСУ на НПЗ в РФ: цели ударов и их последствияReuters: Китай обучал российских солдат для войны в УкраинеПоправки в Конституцию КНДР углубляют раскол с СеуломТрамп заявил, что отложил 'запланированную' атаку на Ира





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Russian Threats NATO Drones Ukraine US EU President Putin Andrius Kubilius Tremaine Brue Dirk Emmerich China Russia North Korea Donald Trump Iran

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