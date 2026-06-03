Russian military strikes have targeted Kyiv, including the 'Kil'lhaus' drone training base, in response to terrorist attacks by Kyiv.

Москва, 3 июня - АиФ-Москва. Одной из целей, пораженных в ходе удара возмездия, который российские военные нанесли по объектам ВСУ в Киеве в ночь на 2 июня, стал 'Киллхаус' - тренировочная база дроноводов 'Азова'.

В Святошинском районе поражен 'Киллхаус', тренировочная база операторов БЛА 3-й ошбр ВСУ (3-я штурмовая бригада ВСУ, сформированная на основе подразделения украинского нацбатальона). Военные паблики пишут также об уничтожении ракетным ударом пункта управления дронами этого подразделения в селе Чернещина Харьковской области. Данных о потерях бригады в результате нанесения ударов по ее тренировочной базе в Киеве и позициям дроноводов в Харьковской области нет.

Накануне ночью российские военные нанесли массированный удар по объектам противника в ряде украинских регионов в ответ на террористические атаки Киева. По данным источников, в украинской столице под удар попали объекты противника на территории Голосеевского, Дарницкого, Оболонского, Святошинского, Соломенского, Подольского и Шевченковского районов. Согласно сведениям координатора николаевского подполья Сергея Лебедева, в частности, удары нанесены по району подготовки операторов безэкипажных катеров ВСУ на территории Киевского речного грузового порта, а также по объектам производства БПЛА и РЭБ в промзоне украинской столицы





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Russian Military Strikes Kyiv Kil'lhaus Drone Training Base Terrorist Attacks By Kyiv Response

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