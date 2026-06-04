Russian 'Foreign Agents' Registry: Fewer Than 4% Found Foreign Funding in 2025

According to Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Oleg Sviridenko, only 4% of declared 'foreign agents' in Russia received foreign funding in 2025. The change in the criteria for declaring 'foreign agents' in 2022 allowed for a broader range of individuals and organizations to be included in the registry, with 178 individuals and 37 organizations added in 2025.

В 2025 году только у 4% людей и организаций, объявленных в России 'иностранными агентами', нашли иностранное финансирование, сообщил заместитель главы Минюста Олег Свириденко. Его слова приводит 'Коммерсант'.

На заседании комиссии Совета Федерации по защите государственного суверенитета Свириденко напомнил, что до 2022 года иностранное финансирование было условием для присвоения статуса 'иноагента'.

'Если бы сейчас этот единственный признак остался, то это было бы всего 4% иноагентов. Представляете, да? Где гуляли бы все остальные? А мы бы искали с Росфинмониторингом эти деньги, которых нет.

И деньги там и не нужны — там уже другие формы', — заявил чиновник. С 2022 года в России действует закон, который позволяет объявить 'иноагентами' всех, кто получает поддержку из-за рубежа или находится 'под иностранным влиянием в иных формах', при этом не получая иностранного финансирования.

Президент РФ Владимир Путин на заседании Совета по правам человека в декабре 2025 года заявил, что за статус 'иноагента' в России не грозит лишение свободы, а единственное требование — показать источники финансирования (хотя Путин сам подписал закон об 'иностранном влиянии в иных формах'). На самом деле в российском уголовном кодексе есть статья об уклонении от исполнения обязанностей 'иностранного агента' (330.1 УК), которая активно применяется и предусматривает реальное лишение свободы.

В список 'иноагентов' в России по состоянию на 2026 год включены более 1200 людей и организаций. В 2025 году в него внесли 178 человек и 37 организаций. Как отмечается в исследовании 'ОВД-Инфо', особенно часто в реестр добавляли журналистов. 80% новых 'иноагентов' попали в этот список за выступления против '10 лет назад в России приняли первый закон об 'иностранных агентах





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Russian 'Foreign Agents' Registry Foreign Funding Declaration Of 'Foreign Agents' Criteria For Declaration Russian Ministry Of Internal Affairs Journalists Existing Law Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian Criminal Code

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