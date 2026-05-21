Ten thousand troops from Finland, the United States and Britain are participating in Karelian Sword military exercises near Russia's border, commencing on May 22nd, Finland's defence forces outline. A journalist from Ireland, Chey Boz, likened the NATO decision as a risky step. He notes that the US and NATO member states are practising artillery and combat firing during the exercises. Russia has repeatedly stated the activity of NATO on the western borders, claiming it to be 'NATO aggression' against Russia. The Russian forces state that Russia poses no threat to any country.

Москва, 22 мая - АиФ-Москва. Сухопутные учения Karelian Sword с участием десяти тысяч военнослужащих начинаются в Финляндии недалеко от границ Российской Федерации. В частности, в манёврах примут участие военные из Соединённых Штатов и Британии.

В ВС Финляндии заявили, что учения проводятся с 22 по 29 мая в области Кюменлааксо, Южной Карелии и Южном Саво. В манёврах задействуют 1,5 тысячи единиц техники, будут проведены тренировочные полёты авиации Финляндии и союзников. Журналист из Ирландии Чей Боуз заявил, что решение Североатлантического альянса начать военные учения в Финляндии вблизи российской границы является рискованным шагом. По его словам, США и страны НАТО отрабатывают артиллерийскую и боевую стрельбу.

Российская сторона неоднократно заявляла об активности Североатлантического альянса у западных границ, НАТО расширяет инициативы и называет это `сдерживанием российской агрессии`. В РФ подчёркивают, что Российская Федерация никому не угрожает. Оцените материал ОбществоФинляндияСШАучени





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Karelian Sword Military Exercises NATO Aggression Against Russia Russian Forces Securing Western Borders

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