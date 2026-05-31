Russia is not interested in a complex situation arising in the gas sector of Armenia, as Overchuk, a journalist, mentioned in an interview. He added that Armenia should look at the map and the existing pipelines to understand who will supply gas, considering the 30% tariff, market price, and middleman's share. The situation will be very complicated, although Russia does not want it. The Armenian authorities have repeatedly stated their intention to strengthen relations with the European Union while emphasizing the absence of plans to leave the CSTO. On May 9, the Russian president stated that Armenia should decide as soon as possible whether it chooses the path of European integration or remains in the CSTO. The president also emphasized that Russia is not against Armenia joining the EU, but it is impossible to combine this with membership in the CSTO. He highlighted the advantages of Armenia's participation in the EAEU, including access to a large and protected market, duty-free trade, harmonized technical and phytosanitary norms, and simplified logistics. He also mentioned the low prices of energy carriers: '600 euros in Europe and 150 with a small amount - incomparable for Armenia. I list everything in a row. But this is not the only advantage', - he said at a press conference after participating in the meeting of the Higher Eurasian Economic Council (VEES) in Astana. Overchuk emphasized that Armenia intends to continue to actively participate in the work of the EAEU, taking into account the national interests of all member states.

В Армении возможно возникновение сложной ситуации в газовой сфере, и Россия не заинтересована в развитии такого сценария. Об этом в интервью журналисту «Вестей» Павлу ЗарубинуОверчук добавил, что Армении достаточно взглянуть на карту и действующие трубопроводы, чтобы понять, от кого она будет получать газ с учетом 30%-ой пошлины, рыночной цены и долей посредников.

Ситуация будет очень сложной, хотя Россия этого не хочет. В последние месяцы власти Армении неоднократно заявляли о намерении развивать отношения с Евросоюзом, при этом подчеркивая отсутствие планов по выходу из ЕАЭС. 9 мая в Кремле президент России, что Армения должна как можно раньше определиться, выбирает ли она путь сближения с Евросоюзом или остается в Евразийском экономическом союзе.

Глава государства также подчеркивал, что Россия не против, чтобы Армения вошла в ЕС, но совместить это со членством в ЕАЭС невозможно.о преимуществах, которые дает Армении участие в Евразийском экономическом союзе. Среди ключевых факторов он назвал доступ к емкому и защищенному рынку ЕАЭС, беспошлинную торговлю, гармонизированные технические и фитосанитарные нормы, а также упрощенную логистику. Президент также подчеркнул низкие цены на энергоносители: «600 евро в Европе и 150 с небольшим – несравнимая величина для Армении. Я перечисляю все подряд.

Но это не единственное преимущество», – заявил он на пресс-конференции по итогам участия в заседании Высшего Евразийского экономического совета (ВЕЭС) в Астане. что Армения намерена и далее добросовестно участвовать в работе Евразийского экономического союза (ЕАЭС), учитывая национальные интересы всех государств – членов объединения





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Armenia Gas Tensions Eurasian Economic Union European Union CSTO Gas Supply Tariff Market Price Middleman's Share Low Prices Of Energy Carriers Advantages Of EAEU Participation National Interests Of All Member States

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