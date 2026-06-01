Russian Regulators Seek Additional Protection for Cryptocurrency Investors

The Russian government is working on new legislation to regulate the circulation of digital currencies and protect investors from the risks associated with cryptocurrencies. The proposed measures include limiting the types of digital assets that can be purchased, setting investment limits, and enhancing cybersecurity requirements. However, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Russia emphasized that while these measures aim to reduce the likelihood of losses, they cannot eliminate the risks entirely.

Неквалифицированные инвесторы в России нуждаются в дополнительной защите от рисков, связанных с криптовалютными активами. Об этом заявил заместитель председателя Банка России Филипп Габуния на пресс-конференции, комментируя подготовку законодательства, регулирующего обращение цифровых валют.

По словам представителя регулятора, в рамках законопроекта «О цифровой валюте и цифровых правах» предусмотрен комплекс мер по снижению рисков для частных инвесторов. Он уточнил, что предлагаемые меры включают ограничение перечня доступных для покупки цифровых активов, установление лимитов на объем инвестиций, а также усиление требований к кибербезопасности инфраструктуры. По его словам, такие механизмы должны снизить вероятность потерь средств граждан в случае мошеннических схем или хакерских атак, однако полностью риски, связанные с криптовалютами, сохраняются.

Как подчеркнул зампред ЦБ, регулирование направлено прежде всего на защиту частных инвесторов, которые могут не обладать достаточным опытом работы с цифровыми активами и подвержены влиянию рыночной популярности криптовалют. 1 апреля 2026 г. правительство внесло в Госдуму два проекта федерального закона, направленных на регулирование оборота цифровых валют и совершенствование законодательства в области цифровых прав. 21 апреля палата парламента , что Минфин представил поправки в Налоговый кодекс, подразумевающие донастройку налогообложения цифровых валют и криптовалют. Документ одобрила правительственная комиссия по законопроектной деятельности на заседании 27 апреля





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Cryptocurrency Regulation Digital Assets Investment Limits Cybersecurity Requirements Protection For Investors

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