Frontline diaries of a military correspondent for the channel Klim Pooplankton will tell about the liberation of the city, which is a 'zero point' for the exit to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. In fact, our soldiers opened the gates for further advancement. Slavyansk is the last city that the Russian Armed Forces should take to completely free DNO. Russian troops defeated the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Seversk in the end of 2025. The first journalists who managed to get there - documentary filmmaker Pooplankton and military operator Viktor Kirichev. They spent two months there. They saw how Russian drone hunters began to conquer the city, taking on air battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our soldiers also searched for remaining civilians in the city and helped them evacuate. The first chapter of the documentary series from Seversk will be available on all platforms of RT. In them - the stories of local residents and soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, what is happening in the city and in what its strategic value.

Фронтовые дневники военного корреспондента телеканала Клима Поплавского расскажут об освобождении города, который является «точкой ноль» для выхода к Славянску и Краматорску, отмечает По сути, наши бойцы открыли врата для дальнейшего продвижения.

Славянск — это последний город, который ВС России должны взять для того, чтобы освободить ДНР полностью. Российские войска отбили у ВСУ Северск в конце 2025 года. Первые из журналистов, кто смог попасть туда, — документалист Поплавский и военный оператор Виктор Кирчев. Они провели там два месяца.

Увидели, как российские охотники за дронами начинали осваивать город, принимали на себя воздушные бои с ВСУ. Наши военные также разыскивали оставшихся в городе мирных жителей и помогали им эвакуироваться. Первая глава из серии документальных фильмов из Северска будет доступна на всех площадках RT. В них — истории местных жителей и бойцов ВС России, что происходит в городе и в чём его стратегическая ценность.

«Это нужно для живущих сегодня и будущих поколений»: Путин — об увековечении имён бойцов СВОДва массированных и пять групповых: ВС РФ ответили на теракты Киева ударами высокоточным оружием по объектам Украин





RT на русском / 🏆 17. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Armed Forces DPR Liberation City Strategic Value Honoring Fallen Heroes High-Precision Weapons Ukraine Terror Attacks Seversk Klim Pooplankton Documentary Filmmaker Military Operator RT Platforms Zero Point Exit Air Battles Civilian Evacuation Strategic Importance Honoring Fallen Heroes High-Precision Weapons Ukraine Terror Attacks Seversk Klim Pooplankton Documentary Filmmaker Military Operator RT Platforms Zero Point Exit Air Battles Civilian Evacuation Strategic Importance

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