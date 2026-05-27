Russian Realism: A New Literary Genre and Its Themes

Russian Realism, a new literary genre, explores the uneasy connection between contemporary Russian reality and a sense of hidden fracture, be it social, psychological, or mystical. The stories are often set in small towns, family conflicts, teenage groups, and local catastrophes, but they delve into universal themes such as violence, loneliness, collective trauma, and the inability to come to an agreement with others. The reality portrayed in these novels is often unstable, with the familiar worlds of school, family, and provincial life gradually being invaded by something foreign, such as myths, folklore, collective fear, and the looming sense of catastrophe. The genre's works explore the breakdown and its various manifestations, ultimately emphasizing the moment when the familiar world ceases to be reliable and the individual confronts the unknown alone.

В литературных медиа и издательских аннотациях все чаще и чаще стало появляться слово «русреал», обозначающее прозу, которая соединяет современную российскую действительность с тревожным ощущением скрытого разлома — социального, психологического или мистического.

Русреал, новый русский реализм, почти всегда работает с частной оптикой: маленькие города, семейные конфликты, подростковые компании, локальные катастрофы. Но именно через эту камерность такие романы говорят о вещах универсальных — насилии, одиночестве, коллективной травме, невозможности договориться друг с другом. Почти во всех книгах этого жанра реальность не вполне устойчива. В привычный мир — школьный, семейный, провинциальный — постепенно просачивается что-то чужое: миф, фольклор, коллективный страх, ощущение надвигающейся катастрофы.

И возникает оно, как правило, в момент личного или социального разлома — там, где привычная реальность уже дала трещину. Книги из этой подборки по-разному работают с разломом и показывают его варианты. Но все они пытаются зафиксировать одно и то же: момент, в котором привычная жизнь перестает казаться надежной, а человек остается один на один с тем, что раньше предпочитал не замечать. Автор: Алена Филипенко (Эли Фрей) Издательство: Soda Pres





ForbesRussia / 🏆 31. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Realism New Literary Genre Contemporary Russian Reality Hidden Fracture Universal Themes Violence Loneliness Collective Trauma Inability To Agree Unstable Reality Foreign Invasion Myths Folklore Collective Fear Looming Sense Of Catastrophe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian Armed Forces Strike Targets in UkraineThe Russian Armed Forces have launched a series of strikes against military targets in Ukraine in response to terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Read more »

answered questions about experimental legal regimes for dronesRussian government extended testing of experimental legal regimes for drones until 2029

Read more »

Алексею Ловчеву предложили стать участником 'Игр на стероидах', но он отказалсяRussian weightlifter champion Aleksey Lovatchev declined an offer to participate in the Enhanced Games, stating that the idea was senseless due to the loss of his career.

Read more »

ВККС рекомендовала Нефедова Олега Николаевича на должность председателя Судебной коллегии по гражданским делам Верховного суда РФThe Supreme Qualification Council of Judges (VKSK) recommended Oleg Nefedov, a judge, to be the chairman of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation.

Read more »

News HeadlinesNews headlines in Russian, including topics such as football, politics, and sports.

Read more »

Russian News HeadlinesA collection of Russian news headlines and summaries, categorized and tagged with relevant keywords.

Read more »