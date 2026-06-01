Russian Footballer, 27, Becomes First Russian to Win Champions League Twice

A 27-year-old Russian goalkeeper, who played the entire match, has become the first Russian to win the Champions League twice. His price has increased by 8 million euros, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the French Ligue 1, comparable to a 21-year-old French goalkeeper. Additionally, his rise in market value makes him the most expensive Russian footballer, surpassing the achievements of Alexander Golovin (30 million euros in 2018, Monaco) and Mario Fernandes (30 million euros in 2019, CSKA). The most expensive player in the Ligue 1 is a Georgian midfielder from PSG, who has added 50 million to his value and reached a total of 140 million. He shares the first place in the ranking of the most expensive players in the league with his teammates, Portuguese players Vitinha and Joao Neves. The goalkeeper of the Mexican national team, Ochoa, will participate in the sixth World Cup. The Mexican national team has announced the composition of the home World Cup. Two players from the Russian Premier League and a 40-year-old goalkeeper were included in the squad.

В субботу парижане обыграли лондонский «Арсенал» в финале Лиги чемпионов в Будапеште (1:1, 4:3 — по пен. ). 27‑летний Сафонов отыграл всю встречу. Он стал первым российским футболистом, дважды победившем в турнире.

Цена Сафонова выросла на 8 млн евро — он теперь самый дорогой вратарь французской Лиги 1 наравне с 21‑летним французом Робеном Риссером из «Ланса». Кроме того, рост рыночной стоимости Сафонова сделал его самым дорогим российским футболистом, повторение достижений Александра Головина (30 млн евро в 2018 году, «Монако») и Марио Фернандеса (30 млн евро в 2019 году, ЦСКА). Самым подорожавшим игроком Лиги 1 стал грузинский полузащитник «ПСЖ» Хвича Кварацхелия. Он прибавил в стоимости 50 млн и достиг цифры в 140 млн.

По этому показателю он делит первое место в списке самых дорогих игроков лиги вместе с партнерами по команде — португальцами Витиньей и Жоау Невешем. Александр Соболев — о сопернике в Суперкубке: «Обсуждали это с ребятами. Кто‑то хотел «Краснодар», но я изначально думал о «Спартаке»Писарев: «Сафонов — лицо российского футбола. И поэтому сейчас на российских футболистов обратят взоры европейские клубы»Болельщикам сборной Саудовской Аравии будут бесплатно раздавать билеты на матчи ЧМ‑2026«Проиграть спор Радимову не обидно.

Теперь должен ему ящик пенного напитка» — футболист «Зенита» Соболев Александр Соболев — о сопернике в Суперкубке: «Обсуждали это с ребятами. Кто‑то хотел «Краснодар», но я изначально думал о «Спартаке»«Индепендьенте» хочет арендовать Барко у «Спартака» с опцией выкупа — СМИФутболист «Зенита» Соболев о первых эмоциях после чемпионства: «Это было счастье!

Долго этого хотел» Александр Соболев — о Дуране: «Было интересно выиграть конкуренцию у человека с трансферной стоимостью 70 миллионов»Вратарь сборной Мексики Очоа поедет на шестой чемпионат мира Сборная Мексики объявила состав на домашний чемпионат мира, в заявку вошли два игрока РПЛ и 40-летний ОчоаПравилах применения рекомендательных технологий Средство массовой информации сетевое издание «www.sportbox.ru» зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор). Учредитель (соучредители) СМИ сетевого издания «www.sportbox.ru»: ООО «Национальный спортивный телеканал»Номер телефона редакции СМИ сетевого издания «www.sportbox.ru»: +7 (495) 653 841





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Russian Footballer Champions League Twice Most Expensive Goalkeeper Most Expensive Russian Footballer Georgian Midfielder World Cup Mexican National Team Russian Premier League

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