The Art Newspaper Russia and BBC have revealed details of a group of counterfeit sculptures by the renowned Soviet-American sculptor Ernst Neizvestny. The only person named as an accused was the officer of the fleet Maxim Kocherev. Some of the fakes were reportedly on display at the Tretyakov Gallery, where a search was conducted by the S.K. The widow of Ernst Neizvestny, Anna Grame, who lives in New York, recognized the fakes when she looked at the photos of the exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery. She contacted Konstantin Ernst, the director of the First Channel and a long-time admirer of Neizvestny. According to the gallery director, Ernst initiated the exhibition. The widow of Ernst Neizvestny, Anna Grame, who lives in New York, recognized the fakes when she looked at the photos of the exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery. She contacted Konstantin Ernst, the director of the First Channel and a long-time admirer of Neizvestny. According to the gallery director, Ernst initiated the exhibition.

The Art Newspaper Russia и «Би-би-си» выяснили подробности о поддельных скульптурах Эрнста Неизвестного группы фальсификаторов, которая подделывает работы знаменитого советско-американского скульптора Эрнста Неизвестного. Единственным обвиняемым, чье имя было названо, стал офицер флота Максим Кошкарев.

Некоторые подделки могли оказаться на выставке в Третьяковской галерее, СК провел там обыск. Искусствовед Софья Багдасарова в тексте для The Art Newspaper Russia выпустила «Русская служба Би-би-си» — его написали Светлана Рейтер и отдел расследований издания. Рассказываем, что стало известно из их текстов (все по-прежнему очень запутанно). Вдова Эрнста Неизвестного Анна Грэм, которая живет в Нью-Йорке, рассказала «Би-би-си»: ей достаточно было взглянуть на фото экспозиции в Третьяковской галерее, чтобы опознать подделки.

Грэм связалась с Константином Эрнстом, директором Первого канала и давним поклонником Неизвестного. По словам галеристки Любови Агафоновой, как раз Эрнст и инициировал выставку («Коммерсант» поначалу даже назвал его среди обманутых коллекционеров, но затем уточнил, что он «не фигурирует в деле ни в каком качестве»). Эрнст обещал Грэм разобраться и попросил «не поднимать волну во время выставки»





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