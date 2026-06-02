Russian forces have launched a massive attack on Ukraine's industrial and infrastructure targets, using a combination of rockets, drones, and other weapons. The attack was carried out by a large number of missiles and drones, and it was effective in terms of both damage and production facilities. The expert also mentioned that the effectiveness of the attack was linked to the depletion of Ukraine's air defense systems, particularly the Patriot system, which was under additional pressure from each new attack. The Russian military has stated that similar attacks will continue regularly, and the targets will be identified and attacked again.

По словам эксперта, массированный удар предполагает применение десятков ракет и сотен беспилотников. Он отметил, что использовались разные типы вооружений, включая авиационные ракеты Х-101, гиперзвуковые «Цирконы», баллистические «Искандеры», крылатые ракеты «Калибр» и дроны, в том числе реактивные.

Дандыкин считает, что именно сочетание разных средств поражения помогло преодолеть украинскую ПВО и нанести удары по объектам в Киеве и других регионах.

«Такие удары были достаточно эффективны с точки зрения поражения и производства, и транспортной структуры, топливной структуры, ну и, разумеется, военных объектов», —Он добавил, что, судя по заявлениям Минобороны, подобные удары могут продолжаться регулярно. По мнению Дандыкина, в дальнейшем цели будут выявляться, а атаки — повторяться. Эксперт также связал эффективность таких ударов с расходом ракет для систем ПВО, включая Patriot. По его словам, каждый новый удар дополнительно нагружает противовоздушную оборону Украины.

Им политически не хватает ракет, прежде всего для Patriot и других систем противовоздушной обороны. Это значит, что удары будут ещё эффективнее. В ведомстве заявили, что все цели были достигнуты





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Russian Forces Ukraine Industrial Targets Infrastructure Targets Missiles Drones Air Defense Systems Patriot System Effective Attack Continuous Attacks

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