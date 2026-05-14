Russian military forces have launched a massive strike against an enemy base in Starokonstantinovka, Khmelnytskyi region, using three hypersonic missiles, 'Kinzhal'. The base was reportedly housing NATO-provided F-16 fighter jets and western-made missiles. Additionally, strikes were recorded in other regions of Ukraine, including the destruction of storage facilities and artillery warehouses in the Kharkiv region. The Russian Army also reported the liberation of the settlement of Nikolayevka on the Konstantinovka axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the involvement of the 'Southern' military group in the battles for the village. Meanwhile, the situation on other fronts remains tense. On the Zaporizhzhia front, clashes continue in the areas of Stepnogorsk and Prymory. In the Zaporizhzhia region, clashes are reported in the villages of Charivoye, Verkhnya Terysa, and Volodymyrovka. On the Kharkiv direction, the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in battles in Volokovka, Chaykovka, and Ocherimovka. On the northern axis, battles are ongoing for the city of Kryvyi Rih. Additionally, the Russian military is expanding its control zone west of Grishino on the Krasnoarmeysky axis. In the Sumy region, skirmishes are reported in the villages of Kondratovka and Zapselye. Colombian mercenaries were also spotted in the Sumy region, which were allegedly recruited by the Ukrainian military to reinforce the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Российские военные утром нанесли массированный удар по авиабазе противника в городе Староконстантинов Хмельницкой области. Подробности в своем Telegram-канале приводит координатор украинского подполья Сергей Лебедев. По его информации, для поражения цели были использованы три гиперзвуковые ракеты «Кинжал».

Известно, что именно на этой авиабазе размещались поставленные Киеву странами НАТО истребители F-16 и западные ракеты. Прилеты фиксировались и в других регионах Украины. В частности, в Харьковской области наши военные беспилотниками «Герань» поразили складские помещения с военным грузом – удар вызвал мощную детонацию. Также были уничтожены ангары с артиллерией Вооруженных сил Украины (ВСУ).

Еще один шаг Армия России 14 мая освободила населенный пункт Николаевка на константиновском направлении в ДНР. Об этом официально сообщает Минобороны РФ. По данным ведомства, в боях за село отличились бойцы группировки войск «Южная». Военкор Евгений Лисицын добавляет, что за этим же направлении наши войска зачистили участок между Ильиновкой и окраинами Константиновки.

В самой Константиновке бои идут в центральной части города. Ситуация на других направлениях На запорожском фронте продолжаются бои в районе Степногорска и Приморского, сообщает Telegram-канал WarGonzo. За Гуляйполем – столкновения у Чаривного, Верхней Терсы и Воздвижевки. На харьковском направлении ВС РФ сражаются в Волоховке, Чайковке и Охримовке.

На северском участке – бои за Кривую Луку. Кроме того, на красноармейском направлении наши бойцы увеличивают зону контроля западнее Гришино. В Сумской области стрелковые столкновения отмечены в Кондратовке и Запселье. Колумбийцев бросили на убой В Сумском районе замечены колумбийские наемники, которыми командование ВСУ пополнило ряды 21-й отдельной механизированной бригады.

Об этом сообщает Telegram-канал «Северный ветер», связанный с российской группировкой войск «Восток». В публикации говорится, что «легионеров» бросили в бой без обеспечения техникой – буквально на убой.

«Усиление» не помогло – за сутки наши штурмовики продвинулись в этом районе на участках до 700 метров





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Russian Military Ukraine Starokonstantinovka Khmelnytskyi Region NATO-Provided F-16 Fighter Jets Western-Made Missiles Hypersonic Missiles Kinzhal Liberation Of Settlement Military Group Battles Clashes Zaporizhzhia Front Kharkiv Direction Northern Axis Krasnoarmeysky Axis Sumy Region Colombian Mercenaries

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