The expert believes that the key topics of the Russian leader's trip to China will likely include economic cooperation, the construction of a multipolar world, and the resolution of the Middle East crisis. The US president is expected to use the meeting with the Chinese leader to strengthen his negotiating positions on both the near-eastern crisis and the decline in his popularity at home. Discussions on Ukraine are also expected, but China is extremely cautious in its actions on the international stage and tends to use diplomatic formulations. It is also important to distinguish between formats: on the economic track, Russia and China are strategic partners, while US-China relations are a tough competition between two global poles with a close mutual dependence, as stated by the interlocutor of RIA 'Federal Press'.

По мнению эксперта, ключевыми темами поездки российского лидера, скорее всего, станут экономическое сотрудничество, строительство многополярного мира и урегулирование на Ближнем Востоке. Президент США, вероятно, использует встречу с китайским коллегой, чтобы усилить свои переговорные позиции как по ближневосточному кризису, так и на фоне падения рейтингов внутри страны.

Произойдёт обмен мнениями и по Украине, но Китай действует на международной арене крайне осторожно, склонен к обтекаемым формулировкам. Важно также различать форматы: на экономическом треке Россия и КНР — стратегические партнёры, тогда как американо-китайские отношения — это жёсткая борьба двух глобальных полюсов при режиме теснейшей взаимозависимости, заключил собеседник РИА «ФедералПресс». Напомним, 13 мая Дональд Трамп прибыл в Пекин для переговоров с Си Цзиньпином и пообещал ему, что США будут вести взаимовыгодный бизнес с Китаем.

Позже политик заявил, что переговоры с Си Цзиньпином были превосходными. Главные новости геополитики, заявления мировых лидеров и международная дипломатия — в разделе «Мировая политика» на Life.ru





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Russian Leader's Trip To China Key Topics Economic Cooperation Construction Of A Multipolar World Resolution Of The Middle East Crisis Near-Eastern Crisis Decline In Popularity Discussions On Ukraine China's Cautious Actions Diplomatic Formulations Formats

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