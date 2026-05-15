Russian News - Military Activity Updates

This news text provides updates on military activities in Russia, Ukraine, and around the world. It includes reports on drone attacks on Russian military infrastructure, strikes on civilian and industrial facilities, and statements from NATO and other international organizations.

Сообщили о проведенной в ночь на 15 мая серии успешных ударов по российской авиации, средствам ПВО и местам размещения личного состава ВС РФ. В ее ходе, как утверждают в СБС, были поражены самолет-амфибия Бе-200 "Альтаир" и вертолет Ка-27 в городе Ейск Краснодарского края.

О взрывах и пожаре в Ейске ранее писали российские СМИ со ссылкой на горожан. Telegram-канал Astra, проанализировав снимки, на которых виден поднимающийся дым, установил, что кадры были сделаны в направлении аэродрома, а расстояние от места съемки до границы авиабазы составляет около 1 километра. Дроны Вооруженных сил Украины нанесли удар по нефтеперерабатывающему заводу в Рязани - одному из крупнейших в России. В результате атаки на территории предприятия звучали взрывы и начался масштабный пожар, говорится в сообщении.

Последствия удара уточняются, добавили в СБС. В Минобороны РФ отчитались о перехвате и уничтожении 355 украинских беспилотников над рядом российских областей и аннексированным Крымом в ночь на 15 мая. Сколько БПЛА сбить не удалось, в ведомстве традиционно не сообщили. Москву и область атаковали беспилотные летательные аппараты (БПЛА) с мая.

Власти РФ винят Киев, Украина отмалчивается. Где происходили атаки весной и летом 2023 года и какой ущерб от них - в галерее DW. Пермь под ударом. Кипящая нефть на улицах Туапсе.

Как выход ОАЭ из ОПЕК скажется на потребителях - Новый удар ВСУ по российской нефтяной инфраструктуре. 29 апреля в Пермском крае загорелись промышленные объекты после атаки БПЛА. Но тяжелее всего ситуация остается в Туапсе. подробности – в выпуске DW Новости. Координатор поддержки Украины при НАТО заявил, что Киев заметно повысил способности для ударов по военным объектам в глубине России. По словам Майка Келлера, альянс тоже учится у Украины.

Украина может направить 5,9 млрд евро от ЕС на закупку БПЛА. Немецкий генерал: РФ может напасть на НАТО до 2029 года. Власти Кубы объявили об исчерпании запасов топлива в стране





dw_russian / 🏆 9. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Military Activity Drone Attack Strike On Facilities Statement From NATO Military Infrastructure

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