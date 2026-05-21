Russia's Fertility Rate Stable

Women with fertility issues remain a significant concern in Russia. The average number stands at around 7.8 cases for every 1,000 women of reproductive age. The fertility rate for women aged 18-49 is quite consistent across the same period.

Число женщин с бесплодием в России составляет в среднем 7,8 случая на тысячу женщин репродуктивного возраста, согласно данным Минздрава РФ. По сравнению с предыдущими годами, число женщин с бесплодием еще незначительно увеличилось и осталось стабильным.

Однако в последнее десятилетие распространение бесплодия в России остается стабильным. В 2019 году из-за перенесенных инфекций и недостаточного обращения за консультацией у докторов число женщин с бесплодием достигло отметки в 8,5 случаев на тысячу женщин 18-49 лет. В 2012 году и 2017 году таковым было 6,4 случая на тысячу женщин в возрасте 18-49 лет. Чтобы узнать больше о причинах бесплодия, женщинам необходимо более внимательно относиться к своему здоровью, посещать врачей и делать реальные шаги к улучшению здоровья репродуктивных органов





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