Russian Figure Skating News

The news text covers various topics related to Russian figure skating, including the lifting of restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes, the impact on the World Championships, the departure of coaches, and the achievements of athletes.

Татьяна Тарасова: «Прекрасно, что нашим гимнастам вернули флаг и гимн. Дай бог следующими будут фигуристы»Заслуженный тренер СССР Татьяна Тарасова отреагировала на допуск российских гимнастов к международным соревнованиям с флагом и гимном. 17 мая исполком Международной федерации гимнастики снял ограничения с российских и белорусских спортсменов.

«Прекрасно, что нашим атлетам вернули флаг и гимн. Так должно быть во всех видах спорта без исключения. Татьяна Тарасова: «Без России ЧМ по хоккею не существует. Какая огромная подлость – лишать нас видов спорта, где мы входим в число лучших в мире.

Негодяи» Календарь соревнований по фигурному катанию на сезон-2026/27: юниорский Гран-при стартует в Китае в августе, взрослый Гран-при – в октябре во Франции Тарасов об уходе Мухортовой и Евгеньева из штаба Тутберидзе: «Ребята хотели, чтобы к ним более лояльно относились. А я требовал работы» Маргарита Базылюк: «До сих пор не могу пересмотреть прокат на первенстве России-2025 – не помню, сколько раз упала. Даже свои хорошие прокаты не могу пересмотреть» Мама Гуменника: «У Петра были очень сильные способности к математике.

Я решила, что нужно сделать акцент на спорте — знания никуда не денутся» Александра Трусова: «Не знаю, что меня радует сегодня больше: весеннее солнце или то, как под ним выглядит мое новое окрашивание





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