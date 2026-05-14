Russian Figure Skating News

A collection of news articles and interviews from the Russian figure skating world, covering topics such as coaching, training, competitions, and personal stories.

Татьяна Тарасова: «У Трусовой всегда был свой стиль и направление. Может, Ришо предложит ей что-то другое» Слюсаренко о преимуществах Перми над Москвой: «Спокойный ритм жизни, нет пробок.

В Москве выходишь на улицу – и тебя сразу куда-то несут, все бегут, торопятся, куда-то опаздывают» Павел Слюсаренко: «Я смотрю на подростков и понимаю, что спорт нужен – они будут при деле, а не болтаться по ТЦ и делать непонятно что. Для своих детей я выбираю жизнь в спорте, до какого-то периода точно» Павел Слюсаренко: «Я очень многому научился у Тутберидзе, она невероятно сильная личность.

Я максимум брал всегда от всех аксакалов, гуру фигурного катания» Календарь соревнований по фигурному катанию на сезон-2026/27: юниорский Гран-при стартует в Китае в августе, взрослый Гран-при – в октябре во Франции Маргарита Базылюк: «До сих пор не могу пересмотреть прокат на первенстве России-2025 – не помню, сколько раз упала. Даже свои хорошие прокаты не могу пересмотреть» Мама Гуменника: «У Петра были очень сильные способности к математике.

Я решила, что нужно сделать акцент на спорте — знания никуда не денутся» Александра Трусова: «Не знаю, что меня радует сегодня больше: весеннее солнце или то, как под ним выглядит мое новое окрашивание





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