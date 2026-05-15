Russian news text on the day of 15.05.202N, including information on the trial of Artem Scherbakov and Ryszard Ilinski in the city of Petersburg.

В Петербурге вынесли приговор Ринату Ильину и Никите Красильникову за попытку отравить гуманитарную помощь для военных и жителей Донбасса. Фигуранты признаны виновными в госизмене, приготовлении к терроризму и участии в террористической организации.

Суд также назначил обоим ограничение свободы на срок 1,5 года после выхода из колонии. Согласно материалам уголовного дела, Артем Щербаков вступил в переписку с представителями террористической организации, а затем добровольно согласился выполнять задания кураторов. В период с января по февраль 2024 года Ильин и Красильников наблюдали за пунктом сбора гуманитарной помощи для ВС РФ и жителей ДНР. Затем они купили более 27 кг высокотоксичного вещества, чтобы отравить продукты, предназначенные для отправки в зону СВО.

Добавим, что Красильников и Щербаков были арестованы в марте 2024 года. Ранее сообщалось, что агент Киева сел на 21 год за тайник с БПЛА для атаки на Нижегородскую область. Оцените материал ОбществоГосизменаприговор суд





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