Russian News Headlines

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Мостовой о Сафонове в финале ЛЧ: «В воротах мог стоять любой, если за 120 минут «Арсенал» ударил в створ всего раз. Даже Матвея спроси, он скажет: «А что я делал?

’ Это смешно» Эммануэль Макрон: «ПСЖ» – величайшая команда Европы. За два года Франция сделала то, чего не могла сделать 70 лет – это гордость для Парижа и всей страны» Черданцев о Сафонове в финале ЛЧ: «Режиссер трансляции идиот! Вратарь выиграл серию пенальти, кого ты показываешь? Мотя просто испугал игрока!

Красавец! » Рикельме о планах Переса продать 5% «Реала»: «Никто не выше «Мадрида», даже Флорентино. Нужно мобилизоваться, чтобы остановить самую серьезную угрозу в истории клуба» «На 95% Батраков перейдет в «ПСЖ», трансфер – 25 млн евро, зарплата – 5-6 млн евро. Было больше 10 созвонов, Кампуш прилетит в Москву на неделе».

Агент Чельцов о хавбеке «Локо» Макрон о беспорядках во Франции после победы «ПСЖ» в ЛЧ: «Это не футбол. Мы будем бескомпромиссны – не хотим больше этого видеть! С нас хватит» Кержаков о Батракове и Кисляке: «Их уровень пока не дотягивает до игроков «ПСЖ».

Посмотрите на полузащитников этой команды, их игроки намного сильнее» Судьи на ЧМ не будут разрешать игрокам общаться с тренерами во время оказания помощи вратарю, а ВАР будет рассматривать нарушения перед вводом мяча в игру Не менее 9 человек задержали на параде «Арсенала» за нарушение общественного порядка, употребление наркотиков, сексуальное насилие и нападение на полицейских Ибрагимович выставил Фонсеку из раздевалки в первый день Паулу в «Милане», рассказал журналист Пелегатти: «Вот зачем нужен был Аллегри – выставить самого Златана» Гасилин о Сафонове: «Воспитанник «Краснодара» переходит в лучший клуб Европы, выигрывает конкуренцию и становится двукратным победителем ЛЧ. Матвей – человек, на которого надо равняться» Кай Хавертц: «С нетерпением жду чемпионата мира и встречи с ребятами из сборной Германии.

Сначала небольшой отдых, а затем во вторник все начнется» Раванелли о Келли: «Не уровень «Ювентуса». Никогда не видел 190-сантиметрового защитника, не играющего головой. Ему нужно три часа, чтобы отдать мяч, когда он получает пас» Рейндерс об уходе Пепа из «Сити»: «Он сказал, что у него больше нет сил расстраивать игроков, которые не попадают в состав или не получают времени. И я его понимаю





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Champions League Arsenal Pep Guardiola Paris Saint-Germain Matteo Salvini Bayern Munich Germany France Italy Spain Barcelona Manchester City Chelsea Liverpool Real Madrid Juventus Paris Moscow Milan London Barcelona Manchester Germany France Italy Spain Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France Germany Italy Russia Ukraine Poland Portugal Spain France

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