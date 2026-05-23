A collection of Russian news headlines, categorized and summarized.

тренер сезона в Саудовской Аравии. Киньонес с 33 голами – лучший бомбардир, Менди – лучший вратарь При португальце клуб из Эр-Рияда стал чемпионом впервые с 2019 года, одержав больше всех побед (28) в сезоне, выдав лучшую серию выигранных матчей (16 подряд) и забив больше всех голов (91) с лучшей разницей забитых и пропущенных (63).

, разделивший первое место по сухим матчам (14) с голкипером «Аль-Хилаля» Яссином Буну. В итоге сенегалец опередил марокканца за счет меньшего числа пропущенных голов (18 против 20). Пеп ушел из «Сити», Шварц сменил Гусева в «Динамо», неожиданный состав Англии на ЧМ-2026, Месси стал миллиардером, Роналду – самый высокооплачиваемый спортсмен и другие новости У Мартинеса небольшой перелом пальца, операция не потребуется.

Вратарь Аргентины пропустит 20 дней и должен восстановиться к первому матчу ЧМ Шалимов о чемпионстве «Зенита»: «Это не «Бавария», он не выглядел непобедимой машиной и не показывал красивого футбола, но Семак выжимал максимум. РПЛ стала очень сложной» Гвардиола о трибуне «Этихада» в его честь: «Нет слов – это одна из величайших почестей, огромная благодарность «Сити».

Приятно, что моя энергия останется здесь навсегда» Слот про пост Салаха о «Ливерпуле»: «Мо был вполне доволен стилем игры в прошлом году – он привел нас к чемпионству. Мне не нравилось многое в нашей игре в этом сезоне





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