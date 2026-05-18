A collection of Russian news headlines and summaries, covering various topics such as football, politics, and sports.

"Каррагер про пост Салаха о «Ливерпуле»: "Я знал, что он снова кинет бомбу в клуб, как Роналду перед уходом из «МЮ». Он эгоист – поставил Слота в очень неловкое положение" "Александр Мостовой: "Семак – толковый тренер, но называть его лучшим в истории России – перебор.

Если бы он с «Рубином» выиграл столько чемпионств, то да" "Перес и УЕФА почти договорились о бесплатном и общедоступном показе еврокубков – это было одним из требований «Реала» перед приостановкой иска за действия против Суперлиги" "Вальдано о Моуринью в «Реале»: "Сначала он покажет себя с самой соблазнительной стороны – посмотрим, что будет, когда начнутся поражения. Возможен ли мир или продолжится турбулентная ситуация" "Кононов о «Торпедо»: "Было бы честью, если бы команда поднялась в РПЛ.

Мы настраивались на каждый матч, чтобы сделать результат" "Пономарев о победе ЦСКА над «Локо»: "Вот так надо действовать – выгонять всех иностранцев и играть с нашими футболистами. Они что, хуже? Нет, намного лучше. У легионеров деньги на первом месте





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Politics Sports Liverpool Salah UEFA Real Madrid Mauricio Pochettino Torpedo Moscow CSKA Lokomotiv Moscow Russian Premier League Foreigners Money

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Футболист ЦСКА женился на звезде кино; Тренер сборной России Карпин о вызове Литвинова и Соболева; Алексей Мишин о победе «Зенита» в РПЛ...Several news articles in Russian about notable events, sports, and entertainment.

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