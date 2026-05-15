The Russian military has launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine's western regions, targeting NATO supply routes and military infrastructure. The attack involved over 800 drones and high-precision missiles, causing widespread destruction in cities and towns across the region. The objective was to paralyze the military logistics of the Ukrainian forces and eliminate their command and training facilities.

Москва, 15 мая - АиФ-Москва. Накануне Вооружённые силы России нанесли один из самых масштабных комбинированных ударов по объектам киевского режима в западных регионах Украины. По данным мониторинговых ресурсов, в налёте было задействовано до 800 беспилотников, а также высокоточные ракеты.

Взрывы прогремели в административном центре Закарпатья Ужгороде, в городах Львовской и Ивано-Франковской областей, в Луцке Волынской области и ещё десятках населённых пунктов. Военный эксперт Борис Джерелиевский в беседе с aif.ru объяснил, какие объекты стали приоритетными целями и почему массированные атаки на запад страны приобрели стратегическое значение. Парализовать снабжение: склады НАТО и транспортная инфраструктура По словам эксперта, в первую очередь удары наносятся по логистическим хабам и складам, где сосредоточены вооружения, боеприпасы и другие военные материалы, поступающие из стран НАТО.

"Западная Украина целенаправленно используется противником в силу своей удалённости для того, чтобы хранить там вооружение. Это транзитные точки и места складирования", — подчеркнул Джерелиевский. Уничтожение этих путей и хранилищ создаёт серьёзные проблемы с доставкой жизненно необходимых для ВСУ грузов — по мере методичного выбивания логистики снабжение солдат на передовом становится всё более затруднительным. Параллельно с западным направлением непрерывные удары наносятся по Одессе — второму важнейшему логистическому центру, откуда поставки идут в центральную часть и на восток Украины.

Кроме того, поражаются объекты энергетической и транспортной инфраструктуры двойного назначения, которые подлежат уничтожению наравне с сугубо военными целями. Учебные центры ВСУ и наёмники: Яворов и не только Массированный налёт затронул и центры подготовки украинских боевиков, где были замечены иностранные инструкторы. Джерелиевский отметил, что такие объекты, как Яворовский полигон, остаются на Западной Украине, и по ним уже наносились удары, в том числе по учебной составляющей, где гибли и наёмники, и советники НАТО.

"Разумеется, эти объекты отслеживаются. Наши и дроны, и ракеты без труда преодолевают это расстояние и позволяют наносить удары по всей территории противника", — пояснил он. При этом арсенал средств поражения позволяет применять весь комплекс ударных систем, стоящих на вооружении ВС РФ. Здания СБУ, подземные бункеры и агентурные данные В ходе ночной атаки целями стали и здания Службы безопасности Украины.

Военные паблики сообщают, что беспилотники атаковали объекты СБУ в Ивано-Франковске и Луцке. По информации координатора пророссийского подполья Сергея Лебедева, дроны работали по целям в районе Дубно, Здолбунова, Киева, Коломыи, Малина, Ровно, Смелы, Снигирёвки, Хмельницкого, Черкасс, Черновцов, Черняхова и Ямполя — под удар попали пункты временной дислокации ВСУ и места подготовки боевиков с иностранными инструкторами. Известно, что на Западной Украине располагаются подземные бункеры, в том числе в горной местности, где может дислоцироваться высший офицерский состав ВСУ и НАТО.

Не исключено, что русские ракеты достигают и этих целей. Координаты для ударов даёт не только техническая разведка, но и агентурные каналы.

"Всё больше людей в силовых структурах Украины готовы сотрудничать с российскими спецслужбами", — резюмировал Джерелиевский. Таким образом, рекордный комбинированный удар преследовал цель окончательно парализовать военную логистику противника, уничтожить кадровый резерв и командно-тренировочную инфраструктуру в глубоком тылу. Масштаб и география поражённых объектов говорят о том, что отсидеться западным регионам больше не удастся. Оцените материал Обществоконфликт на Украинеэксклюзивэксклюзивные новост





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Russia Ukraine NATO Military Attack Supply Routes Military Infrastructure

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