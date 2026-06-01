Restrictions on Fuel Supply and Logistics in Ukraine

The news text discusses the challenges faced by the authorities in Ukraine in supplying fuel and managing logistics, particularly in the regions of Crimea, the three new regions, and the "Новороссия" highway. The text highlights the impact of drone attacks and the use of drones by the Ukrainian military on the fuel supply and logistics situation.

С конца мая из-за ударов дронами ВСУ и минирования власти Крыма и трех новых регионов ограничили выдачу топлива, а также рекомендовали с осторожностью пользоваться трассой "Новороссия".

Она построена после 2022 г. вдоль Азовского моря из Ростова-на-Дону через Мариуполь, Бердянск и Мелитополь, идет более чем в 100 км от линии фронта. 1 июня переадресовал властям регионов вопросы журналистов о положении с топливом и логистикой. Но он признал, что на этих территориях "текущие проблемы подлежат решению": "Это вопросы, которые стоят высоко на повестке дня". Накануне, 31 мая, губернатор Запорожской области Евгений Балицкий сообщил о "локальных" логистических трудностях на трассе "Новороссия".

Он отметил, что сейчас прорабатываются меры безопасности для перевозки детей к местам летнего отдыха в сопровождении спецслужб по заранее согласованным маршрутам: "Проработаны альтернативные пути объезда в зависимости от оперативной обстановки". Причину губернатор назвал еще 29 мая – удары и дистанционное минирование украинскими дронами трассы "Новороссия".

"БПЛА противника сбрасывает взрывное устройство, которое детонирует при фиксации движения, независимо от того, автомобиль это или пешеход", – сообщил он. Хотя дроны "фиксируются на подлете", а меры безопасности усилены, но и число БПЛА "значительное", обратил внимание Балицкий. Он призвал ограничить поездки без острой необходимости: "Ситуация остается напряженной, противник пытается создать иллюзию блокады". В тот же день западнее был перекрыт участок трассы "Новороссия" – в восточной части Херсонской области.

Это произошло после того, как гексакоптер ВСУ "Баба-яга" сбросил мины в этот район 29 мая. Как сообщил глава региона Владимир Сальдо, из-за срабатывания мин погиб водитель "Камаза", несколько автомобилей повреждены. А 30 мая его пресс-секретарь Владимир Василенко сообщил об атаке бензовоза дроном ВСУ в районе населенного пункта Сальково на трассе "Новороссия". Параллельно в Запорожской и Херсонской областях 23 мая ввели "временные ограничения на отпуск в одни руки" топлива.

Председатель правительства ДНР Андрей Чертков 31 мая сообщил в Telegram о проблемах с доставкой топлива на АЗС. Власти перестроили маршруты и усилили охрану бензовозов, сказал он. Чертков назвал запасы топлива в ДНР "стабильными": в приоритетном порядке бензин отпускается коммунальному и социальному транспорту, в том числе по талонам. По талонам 31 мая начали выдавать бензин Аи-92 и Аи-95 в Севастополе.

До этого, 22 мая, объем топлива "в одни руки" там ограничили 20 л/сутки. Глава региона Михаил Развозжаев назвал основной проблемой логистику доставки топлива. Сохранение проблем с нею он прогнозирует еще в течение месяца. Замгубернатора Алексей Парикин 1 июня, в свою очередь, сообщил, что операторы АЗС закупили топливо на полтора месяца, но проблема заключается в его поставках.

По Крыму такие же ограничения для Аи-95 с 30 мая анонсировал глава региона Сергей Аксенов в своем канале в Max. В Крыму как минимум топлива есть на 30 дней, согласен зампредседателя набсовета ассоциации потребителей и поставщиков энергоресурсов "Надежный партнер" Дмитрий Гусев. По его словам, вопросы энергобезопасности полуострова традиционно осложнены, оперативной возможности решения всех проблем нет.

"Поэтому следует в первую очередь диверсифицировать по топливу автомобильный парк на технологическом уровне решать вопросы с передвижением и его снабжением. Нынешние меры властей – достаточные, топливо подвозится", – считает Гусев





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Fuel Supply Logistics Drone Attacks \Новороссия\ Highway Crimea Three New Regions Fuel Restrictions Logistical Difficulties Drone Attacks On Fuel Supply Drone Attacks On Logistics Drone Attacks On The \Новороссия\ Highway Drone Attacks On Fuel Supply And Logistics Drone Attacks On The \Новороссия\ Highway And Drone Attacks On Fuel Supply Logistics And The \Новороссия\ Highway

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