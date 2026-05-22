Paul van Dyk, a prominent figure in the development of modern club culture, will be returning to Russia for two New Year's Eve concerts in Moscow and Sochi. The concerts will take place at the VK Stadium in Moscow and the Rosa Hall in Sochi. The artist expressed his love for Russia and his anticipation of meeting the audience, stating that he wants to see how Moscow has changed and promises two unforgettable shows.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииРИА «Новости», в январе следующего года он даст концерты в Москве и Сочи, впервые за последние восемь лет.

Организацией выступлений займется концертное агентство Say Agency. Артист выразил свою любовь к России и предвкушение встречи с публикой, отметив, что хочет увидеть, как изменилась Москва, и обещает два незабываемых шоу.

"Я люблю Россию, давно тут не был и всегда с теплотой вспоминаю свои выступления у вас. Я рад, что наконец выпала возможность вернуться к вам и устроить подарок зрителям из России на Новый год", —7 января Москва примет концерт Paul van Dyk на площадке VK Stadium, а Сочи – в "Роза Холле". Маттиас Пауль, более известный как Paul van Dyk, является ключевой фигурой в формировании современной клубной культуры.

Его вклад отмечен двумя титулами лучшего диджея планеты по версии DJ Mag (2005, 2006) и исторической номинацией на Grammy в танцевальном жанре. Такие хиты, как For an Angel и Nothing But You, стали гимнами поколения. Сегодня, спустя три десятилетия на сцене, творчество Paul van Dyk переживает новый всплеск интереса, особенно в социальных сетях, что подтверждается его возвращением в топ-40 мировых рейтингов в 2024 году





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Paul Van Dyk New Year's Eve Moscow Sochi VK Stadium Rosa Hall Russian Ministry Of Digital Development Communications And Mass Media RIA Novosti Concert Club Culture DJ Mag Grammy Social Media

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