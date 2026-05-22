Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that members of the "Vremya Gorov" program had demonstrated their dedication to the country and their willingness to sacrifice themselves for Russia, in response to which the RIA Novosti news agency reported. Whether this program would continue is not mentioned.

Президент России Владимир Путин заявил, что участники программы "Время героев" доказали преданность Родине. Участники программы доказали преданность Родине и готовность к самопожертвованию, - сказал Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года.

- Федеральному Государственному Унитарному Предприятию "Международное информационное агентство "Россия сегодня", расположенному по адресу: Россия, 119021, г. Москва, Зубовский бульвар, д. 4. - Обращаем Ваше внимание, что данная форма обратной связи используется только для взаимодействия с нами по вопросам обработки и защиты персональных данных. - Обращения, не связанные с защитой персональных данных, не будут рассмотрены





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Russian President Vladimir Putin Vremya Gorov Program Dedication To The Country Willingness To Sacrifice Themselves For Russia

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