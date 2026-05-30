Paris Riots: 24 Fireworks Detected, 89 Arrests Made, Tensions High Ahead of Champions League Final

The situation in Paris has escalated with the detection of 24 fireworks and the arrest of 89 individuals. The most tense area is the Parc des Princes stadium in the 16th arrondissement. The police have detained around 1,000 people and have used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The unrest has also spread to other parts of the city, with cars and a kiosk set on fire. A police officer was injured in a brawl that involved around 30 people. Two British citizens have been arrested for damaging a car and disturbing the peace.

Во время рейдов были обнаружены и изъяты 24 файера, а также около сотни пиротехнических изделий. Всего после 2 216 проверок составлено 89 протоколов. Наиболее напряжённая обстановка сложилась в районе стадиона «Парк де Пренс» в XVI округе французской столицы.

КакLe Figaro, там полиция удерживает около тысячи человек. Для пресечения беспорядков сотрудники время от времени используют слезоточивый газ. Участники столкновений возводят заграждения из городских прокатных велосипедов. Последствия беспорядков затронули и другие районы Парижа.

На Елисейских полях были сожжены шесть автомобилей и газетный киоск. Кроме того, повреждения получили булочная и ресторан, расположенные недалеко от домашней арены ПСЖ. Во время обеспечения безопасности ранения получил один из полицейских.в ночь перед финалом Лиги чемпионов. В драке, по предварительным данным, сошлись около 30 человек.

Двое граждан Великобритании уже задержаны за порчу автомобиля и нарушение общественного спокойствия. В самом Париже начались столкновения фанатов ПСЖ с полицией. Болельщики стреляли в силовиков фейерверками и бросали камни





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Paris Riots Fireworks Arrests Police Riot Stadium Cars Kiosk Injury Brawl British Citizens

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