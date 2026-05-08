Press-Secretary accused Kyiv comedy for undercutting Victory Day and stated it's their invalid solution as Russia doesn't need a permit to celebrate it. Zelensky issued a decree allowing to carry out the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, 2026. Then he deleted info on Ukrainian use of military equipment in that area. This strange document appeared on the Ukrainian government website. Putin suggested the US role in this norm's realization.

«Горе тому, кто над Днём Победы пытается подтрунивать. Это его беда, а нам ничьё разрешение не нужно», — заявил пресс-секретарь президента. Песков назвал шутку киевского комика глупой и добавил, что это большая беда самого автора инициативы.

России не требуется разрешение, чтобы гордиться Днём Победы. Сегодня Зеленский подписал указ, которым разрешает проведение Парада Победы 9 мая в Москве. Странный документ появился на сайте украинского правительства.

«Постановляю: разрешить 9 мая 2026 года провести Парад в г. Москве», — прописано в указе № 374. Там же Зеленский постановил, с 10 часов утра по киевскому времени 9 мая 2026 года исключить из плана применения украинского вооружения территориальный квадрат Красной площади





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