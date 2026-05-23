The public toilet on the island of Anøya in Norway has closed due to concerns of espionage. The facility, located in the recreation zone of Bukkesherka, cost nearly 2.17 million dollars to build. It had a panoramic view from inside and was considered one of the best in the country. The closure was due to concerns of political security. The view from the toilet includes the Anøya airbase, located on the west side of the island. The decision-maker and the duration of the closure are not specified in the article.

Функционировал при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииНа острове Андейя в Норвегии перестал работать общественный туалет — власти забеспокоились о шпионаже.

Уборная находится в рекреационной зоне Буккешерка. Её возведение обошлось казне почти в 2,17 миллиона долларов. Снаружи стены сооружения зеркальные, зато изнутри посетителям открывался панорамный обзор. Журналисты назвали его, возможно, лучшим среди всех аналогичных мест в стране.

Опасения по поводу шпионажа привели к закрытию туалета стоимостью в миллионы... Туалет на месте отдыха Буккешерка на острове Андейя закрыт по соображениям политической безопасности... Из него открывается вид на авиабазу Андейя, расположенную на западной части островаКто именно подписал распоряжение о запрете доступа — не уточняется. В издании отметили, что мера временная и профилактическая: в будущем её могут отменить после консультаций с военными и профильных оценок





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Norway Anøya Bukkesherka Public Toilet Espionage Political Security Anøya Airbase

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