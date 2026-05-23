Public Toilet on Norwegian Island Closed Due to Spy Fears

A public toilet on the Norwegian island of Andøya has been closed due to fears of spying, as it offers a panoramic view of the local airport. The construction of the toilet cost nearly 2.17 million dollars and has been closed due to concerns about security.

На норвежском острове Андейя закрыли общественный туалет из-за опасений шпионажа, так как из него открывается обзор на местную авиабазу. Туалет в зоне отдыха Буккешерка на Андейе обладает самым живописным видом среди всех уборных в Норвегии.

Его строительство обошлось почти в 2,17 миллиона долларов. Из внешних стенок туалета выполнены зеркальными, а изнутри открывается панорамный вид.

"Опасения по поводу шпионажа привели к закрытию туалета стоимостью в миллионы... Из него открывается вид на авиабазу Андейя, расположенную на западной части острова". Как пишет газета, неизвестно, кто именно принял решение о закрытии этого туалета. Однако данная мера является превентивной и в будущем может быть пересмотрена.

Для этого планируется провести необходимые оценки, в том числе в консультации с вооруженными силами Норвегии





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Norwegian Island Andøya Public Toilet Panoramic View Construction Cost Security Concerns

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