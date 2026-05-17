Probe Attended With Sleep And Lack Of Supervision Among Police Officers

A probe is underway after reports of various violations during duty shifts, including napping on duty and leaving posts unattended.

NEWS TEXT: Проверка инициирована после сообщений о ряде нарушений во время несения службы, включая сон на дежурстве и оставление постов без присмотра. По информации таблоида, под подозрение попали около 30 сотрудников подразделения Скотленд-Ярда по охране королевской семьи и особо важных объектов.

Одним из обвинений, по версии таблоида, связано с тем, что кто-то отмечался как заступивший на службу, но затем не появлялся на своём посту. В Скотленд-Ярде подтвердили факт срочной проверки, которую ведёт Управление профессиональных стандартов. В отставку ушли замглавы МВД Джесс Филлипс, замминистра по делам жилищного строительства, общин и местного самоуправления Миатта Фанбулле, а также министр по вопросам помощи пострадавшим и борьбы с насилием в отношении женщин и девочек Алекс Дэвис-Джонс





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Police Officers Scotland Yard Sleep On Duty Lack Of Supervision Suspended Officers

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