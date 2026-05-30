Protests in Newark over Detention Conditions for Migrants

Protests in Newark, New Jersey, have been ongoing for several days, involving over 300 migrants who are being held under detention. The protesters are demanding improved conditions for their detention. Activists, human rights organizations, and local residents have gathered outside the facility to support the detainees and criticize the work of the U.S. immigration services. The initial protests were peaceful, but later escalated with some participants attempting to block traffic and limit the functioning of the institution. This led to clashes with law enforcement. Tear gas, batons, and horse patrols were used to disperse the protesters. Meanwhile, a hunger strike is ongoing in the facility itself, with the detainees reporting severe conditions, including overcrowding, food shortages, and limited access to medical care. Some detainees are demanding direct intervention from federal authorities and an independent investigation of the conditions. Democratic Party representatives have visited the facility and reported violations of detention conditions. In response, federal authorities accused them of politicizing the situation and interfering with the work of immigration authorities. The situation has escalated, with discussions about possible measures from the administration, including restrictions on cities with so-called 'safe haven' rules, limiting cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration services. The processing of international flights at Newark Liberty Airport is also being considered.

В американском Ньюарке вокруг Делани-Холл несколько дней продолжаются протесты, связанные с голодовкой и забастовкой более 300 мигрантов, находящихся под стражей. Участники требуют улучшения условий содержания.

Об этомСнаружи здания собрались активисты, правозащитники и местные жители, выражающие поддержку задержанным и критикующие работу миграционных служб США. Первоначально протесты носили мирный характер, однако впоследствии ситуация обострилась: часть участников попыталась блокировать выезды транспорта и ограничить работу учреждения. После этого произошли столкновения с силовиками. Для разгона демонстрантов применялись слезоточивый газ, дубинки и конные патрули.

Тем временем в самом Делани-Холл продолжается голодовка, которая длится уже несколько дней. Участники заявляют о тяжёлых условиях содержания: переполненности камер, проблемах с питанием и ограниченном доступом к медицинской помощи. Часть задержанных требует прямого вмешательства федеральных властей и независимой проверки условий. Представители Демократической партии посещали учреждение с инспекционными визитами и заявляли о нарушениях условий содержания.

В ответ федеральные структуры обвиняли их в политизации ситуации и вмешательстве в работу иммиграционных органов. На фоне обострения обсуждаются возможные меры со стороны администрации, включая ограничения для городов, где действуют так называемые «убежищные» правила, ограничивающие сотрудничество местных властей с федеральными миграционными службами. Также поднимался вопрос о целесообразности обработки международных рейсов в аэропорту Ньюарк Либерти. Иностранцы, которые планируют получить грин-карту США, теперь должны будут подавать заявление, находясь за пределами страны.

Новая инициатива призвана уменьшить число случаев, когда заявители остаются в США нелегально после отказа. В ведомстве полагают, что подача документов из родной страны упростит контроль за миграцией. Иностранные студенты, туристы и временные работники обязаны покидать США по завершении срока пребывания и цели визита





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Protests Detention Migrants Newark New Jersey U.S. Immigration Services Democratic Party Republican Party Safe Haven Rules International Flights Graduate Visas Student Visas Temporary Worker Visas

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