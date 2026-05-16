News text about protests in Arab countries and sanctions against Russian individuals, including Elon Musk's support for a British right-wing extremist and the number of victims and failures in the Ukrainian military mobilization.

В субботу, 16 мая. На одну из них вышли противники миграции, на вторую - желающие вспомнить о'Накбе' ('катастрофе'). Так в арабских странах называют Точное число участников акций пока неизвестно.

Правые заявили о'миллионах' участниках, сторонники палестинцев - о 250 тысячах. По данным агентства Reuters, всего на трех мероприятиях работали около 4000 полицейских, они задержали 43 человека. Обе демонстрации прошли без значительных инцидентов, отметили в полиции. Премьер-министра Великобритании Кира Стармера Илон Маск, по его словам, ради свободы выражения мнений поддерживает, в том числе финансово, британского правого экстремиста Томми Робинсона, отбывающего срок за решеткой.

Что за этим стоит? В новый пакет санкций Лондона включены 85 физических и юридических лиц. Все они несут ответственность за дезинформационные кампании и пропаганду, а также за депортацию и милитаризацию украинских детей. Лондон ввел штрафные меры против 35 лиц, причастных к снабжению российских дронозаводов и вербовке мигрантов для войны.

Россия в марте впервые выпускала по Украине более 200 дронов в сутки. Страх репрессий или вынужденная эмиграция: что хуже? Украинский омбудсмен о числе жертв и провалах мобилизации Лубинец сообщил о резком росте жалоб на ТЦК, случаях насилия и гибели там людей, и о провале в защите прав переселенцев. Есть ли альтернатива Ормузскому проливу для поставок нефти





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Protests In Arab Countries Sanctions Against Russian Individuals Elon Musk British Right-Wing Extremist Ukrainian Military Mobilization Victims And Failures

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