Prostration with Zoia Borisovna Bogoslavskaya, a playwright, literary and theater critic, an art expert, and the widow of Andrey Voznesensky

The funeral of Zoia Borisovna Bogoslavskaya, a playwright, literary and theater critic, an art expert, and the widow of Andrey Voznesensky, took place in Moscow on June 2, 2022. She passed away on May 14, 2022, at the age of 103. The ceremony was held at the Center of Voznesensky, which became the main focus of her life after the death of her husband. Many friends, colleagues, and fans attended the funeral to pay their respects to the legend. The hall was filled with white roses, her favorite flowers. Among the attendees were hockey player Vsevolod Fetisov, Russian People's Artist Oleg Menichev, and producer Alexander Mitroshenkov. The ceremony was held three weeks after her death, as her relatives living in different countries had to come to Moscow to attend the funeral.

2 июня в Москве прошло прощание с Зоей Борисовной Богуславской — драматургом, литературным и театральным критиком, искусствоведом, вдовой Андрея Вознесенского. Писательница ушла 14 мая на 103-м году жизни, сегодня она упокоится на Новодевичьем кладбище рядом с супругом.

Церемония прошла в Центре Вознесенского, месте, которое стало главным делом жизни Богуславской после ухода супруга. Поклонники, друзья и коллеги в траурный день пришли проститься с легендой. Зал утопал в белых розах — это были любимые цветы покойной. Среди пришедших — хоккеист Вячеслав Фетисов, народный артист России Олег Меньшиков, продюсер Александр Митрошенков.

Церемония состоялась не сразу после смерти, а спустя почти три недели. По данным СМИ, прощание было отложено, чтобы родственники, живущие в разных странах, успели приехать в Москву. Зоя Богуславская родилась 16 апреля 1924 года в Москве. Окончила театроведческий факультет ГИТИСа, аспирантуру Института истории искусств АН СССР.

Зоя Борисовна работала, преподавала в Высшем театральном училище имени М. С. Щепкина. В 1967 году дебютировала с повестью «И завтра», которая сразу была переведена на другие языки. Особое место в творчестве Богуславской заняли мемуары «Халатная жизнь» — расшифрованные воспоминания, которые она записывала около 10 лет. Первая запись была сделана в 2016-м, когда ей уже было 93 года.

«Мне уже 93 года, я воспринимаю жизнь как чудо, как высшую благодарность судьбе за то, что я на своих ногах, при своих ушах и глазах», — писала она. В этой книге — вся ее жизнь, даже события, произошедшие до ее рождения. С Андреем Вознесенским Богуславская познакомилась в 1961 году в Доме творчества «Переделкино», а в 1964-м они поженились. Их брак продлился почти полвека — до смерти поэта 1 июня 2010 года.

После ухода супруга она посвятила себе сохранению его памяти, открыла Центр Вознесенского в Замоскворечье, где сегодня с ней и прощались





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Zoia Borisovna Bogoslavskaya Playwright Literary And Theater Critic Art Expert Widow Of Andrey Voznesensky Funeral White Roses Vsevolod Fetisov Oleg Menichev Alexander Mitroshenkov

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